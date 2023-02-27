20 cute winter fashion accessories that are cheaper than they look

Winter has sent much of the country scrambling to find fashionable accessories to stay warm. However, some parts of the country don’t experience cold for long. In these cases, you may want to save money by buying something cheap. However, there’s nothing that says cheap winter accessories can’t look as good as expensive ones.

Common winter accessories

Four of the most common winter accessories are:

Beanies : The head is one of the major locations where heat escapes the body (with the others being the feet and ankles). Beanies are a wise purchase, and they can cover the crown of your head and protect your ears. Some even have Bluetooth connectivity so you can listen to music comfortably, and many of these don’t cost much more than a standard beanie.

The head is one of the major locations where heat escapes the body (with the others being the feet and ankles). Beanies are a wise purchase, and they can cover the crown of your head and protect your ears. Some even have Bluetooth connectivity so you can listen to music comfortably, and many of these don’t cost much more than a standard beanie. Earmuffs: If you find beanies scratchy or otherwise uncomfortable, you can keep your ears warm by using earmuffs instead. Earmuffs come in three major types: Over-the-head and behind-the-head styles use bands to connect the ear cups that stretch across the locations in the name, while bandless earmuffs attach directly to your ears. Like beanies, some earmuffs are Bluetooth-capable for a small bump in cost.

If you find beanies scratchy or otherwise uncomfortable, you can keep your ears warm by using earmuffs instead. Earmuffs come in three major types: Over-the-head and behind-the-head styles use bands to connect the ear cups that stretch across the locations in the name, while bandless earmuffs attach directly to your ears. Like beanies, some earmuffs are Bluetooth-capable for a small bump in cost. Scarves: Scarves have long been a popular accessory. They can elevate practically any outfit while keeping your neck warm. There are also “infinity scarves” that are just big loops you can easily put on and take off if you don’t want to have to wrap and unwrap throughout the day.

Scarves have long been a popular accessory. They can elevate practically any outfit while keeping your neck warm. There are also “infinity scarves” that are just big loops you can easily put on and take off if you don’t want to have to wrap and unwrap throughout the day. Gloves: Gloves are a sometimes overlooked accessory. Often, they need to be taken off to interact with a touchscreen. However, many gloves today use special materials in one or two fingers that can interact with them. This feature is widespread enough that you don’t even need to pay extra for it.

Best beanies

Carhartt Adult Acrylic Watch Beanie

This beanie is made of stretchy rib-knit acrylic fabric and is made in the U.S., though it does use imported parts. It is one-size-fits-all, is unisex and comes in 24 colors.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

FullLight Tech Bluetooth Beanie

This Bluetooth beanie has a battery life of up to 23 hours and a 110-decibel speaker. The connection remains smooth and constant, and it comes in 11 colors.

Sold by Amazon

GoldWorld Bluetooth Beanie

This Bluetooth beanie comes with an armband so you can keep your phone nearby while you work out. The battery can last for up to 25 hours, and it comes in five colors.

Sold by Amazon

Rotibox Bluetooth Beanie

This Bluetooth beanie has a battery life of up to 10 hours. It comes in 22 styles with some having either a small bill, a scrunched look or a pompom on the crown.

Sold by Amazon

Tough Headwear Beanie

This beanie is very stretchy, letting you fit it over your head to cover the ears with ease. Alternatively, you can let it scrunch loosely in the back. It comes in six colors.

Sold by Amazon

Best earmuffs

180s Degrees Earmuffs

These earmuffs wrap around the back of your head instead of the top, leaving room for a beanie. They come in seven colors, and you can buy them individually or as a set of two.

Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Brook + Bay Earmuffs

These classic earmuffs have extra-large cups to ensure that ears are fully and comfortably covered. However, the large cups make a big style impression. They come in five colors.

Sold by Amazon

C.C Earmuffs

Another pair of classic over-the-head earmuffs, these come in 20 styles and have cups that aren’t quite as big, making for a slightly more traditional impression.

Sold by Amazon

Geyoga Bandless Earmuffs

These bandless earmuffs cups attach directly to your ear, making them an alternative for people who find the bands of other earmuffs uncomfortable. There are two sets of four to choose between.

Sold by Amazon

LC-Dolida Bluetooth Earmuffs

These earmuffs have a behind-the-head band and Bluetooth support so you can listen to your tunes while keeping your ears warm and cozy. They come in four colors.

Sold by Amazon

Best scarves

American Trends Long Scarf

This scarf has the feeling of cashmere with none of the cost, and it measures 11.8 by 70.8 inches. It comes in 26 styles, some of which arrive in a gift box.

Sold by Amazon

Chalier Infinity Scarf

This infinity scarf is a good choice for people who don’t like having to frequently wrap and unwrap their scarf. Plus, this one can be pulled up to cover your nose for extra warmth.

Sold by Amazon

Furtalk Shawl Scarf

This scarf is extra long and wide at 78 by 28 inches, making it easier to fold as you like or to be used as something other than a scarf. It comes in 13 styles.

Sold by Amazon

Veronz Super Soft Scarf

This scarf measures 72 by 12 inches with an extra 3 inches worth of fringe. It comes in 41 styles with a mix of solid colors and checkered patterns.

Sold by Amazon

Wander Agio Scarf

This extra-large scarf measures 83 by 23 inches and is made of wool to keep you as warm as possible. It comes with a storage bag, and there are 16 styles to choose from.

Sold by Amazon

Best gloves

Geyoga Touch-Screen Gloves

These gloves have touch screen-sensitive tips on the thumb and index finger so you can use your phone without issue. Two pairs are included, and there are 18 bundles.

Sold by Amazon

Moreok Waterproof Thinsulate Gloves

These gloves are warm enough for those in extreme cold. They have a maximum cold resistance of minus 30 degrees. They come in six sizes and two colors.

Sold by Amazon

Ozero Thermal Gloves

These gloves have touch screen-sensitive tips on the index finger and thumb and are water-resistant to fight off melting ice and snow. They come in five sizes.

Sold by Amazon

Simari Winter Gloves

These gloves have a warm flannel lining and an elastic cuff to keep them in place. They also have touch screen-sensitive tips on the index finger and thumb. They come in five sizes and 13 styles.

Sold by Amazon

Vgogfly Winter Knit Gloves

These gloves have anti-slip silicone nubs on the entire underside so you never drop your phone or keys again. They come in three sizes and four colors.

Sold by Amazon

