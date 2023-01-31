Many theme parks have redesigned their paths and rides to accommodate people with limited mobility.

Which mobility scooter is best?

The ability to freely move around our homes, workplaces and communities is an important aspect of our on-the-go culture. When mobility is limited by injury or illness, it can be a big loss of independence. Fortunately, significant advances in mobile scooter technology and design now offer many options for people with limited mobility to go to the places and see the people they want to.

For adjustability and comfort, the top choice is the Drive Medical Spitfire Scout 3.

What to know before you buy a mobility scooter

What type of mobility scooter is best for you?

There are four main types of mobility scooters.

Full-sized scooters are the most common, providing comfort with high-back seats and handling even rough terrains with confidence. Some have a weight capacity of 400 pounds. Many full-sized scooters have significant battery capacity that lasts up to 30 miles.

Heavy-duty scooters are specially designed for larger riders, with wider seats and a weight capacity of up to 500 pounds. They handle rough terrain well but do not disassemble.

Folding mobility scooters are excellent for transporting. These scooters collapse after removing the battery pack and can easily be carried or stowed. Folding scooters usually struggle on rough terrain and may be a bit slower.

Travel scooters are similar to folding ones except that they weigh less than 30 pounds, which makes them very easy to transport. Rough terrain is a challenge for this style.

How many wheels are best for you?

Many mobility scooters come in both three- and four-wheel models. Three-wheel scooters are a bit more maneuverable and fit into tight spaces. They also can reduce the overall price by $100 to $300. Four-wheel scooters are more stable and provide greater comfort, with a wider foot rest area.

What are the safety considerations for a mobility scooter?

Many mobility scooters come with headlights and rearview mirrors. There are also speed limitations to keep a scooter from going faster than the rider is safe operating. An emergency brake can also provide extra confidence.

What to look for in a quality mobility scooter

Battery capacity

Being able to travel with confidence is important, so look for scooters with battery capacities to travel 15 to 30 miles, which limits recharging. It is recommended to always have a second charged battery on hand, just in case.

Tires

Take stock of the terrain you will be traveling, as tires on rough terrain wear out faster. Look for all-terrain non-slip tires. Over time, you still may need to replace tires.

Basket

It may seem simple, but a basket is essential to keep your hands free for steering. You can carry a lot in most baskets on mobility scooters, and they have been redesigned to look sleek while still being useful.

How much you can expect to spend on a mobility scooter

Mobility scooters run as low as $600 for travel scooters and as high as $3,000 for full-sized or heavy-duty scooters. Most models with standard features cost $1,000 -$2,000.

Mobility scooter FAQ

Will my insurance cover the cost of a mobility scooter?

A. Some insurance plans cover the entire cost of a mobility scooter but require a certain type of scooter be purchased. Other plans cover a portion of the cost and require you to pay the remaining balance. Always check your plan to determine eligibility and coverage. Mobility scooter companies may be able to help with the insurance process.

Can mobility scooters be transported upstairs in a home?

A. It depends on the type of stairlift being used. Some stairlifts only have a chair that you would need to transition to from your scooter. A platform lift has room for the scooter but requires it be securely fastened. This may be an additional cost consideration.

What’s the best mobility scooter to buy?

Top mobility scooter

Drive Medical Spitfire Scout 3

What you need to know: This sturdy mobility scooter is comfortable and easy to adjust.

What you’ll love: This three-wheel model has a foldable backrest and padded armrests. A wide floorboard provides a lot of foot space. The control is programmable, and the anti-tip wheels are durable.

What you should consider: Rough terrain can be problematic for it.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top mobility scooter for the money

Travel Pro Premium 3-Wheel Mobility Scooter

What you need to know: Excellent on smooth surfaces both inside and outdoors, this mobility scooter is a great value.

What you’ll love: It’s easy to transport, assembles quickly, and is compact and easy to steer. The battery pack holds a long charge and can be recharged quickly.

What you should consider: It comes unassembled and can struggle on rough surfaces.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Shoprider Sunrunner 4-Wheel Scooter

What you need to know: This sturdy scooter has great speed and battery capacity.

What you’ll love: A sliding swivel seat provides excellent comfort up to 300 pounds. A 25-mile battery life gives confidence, and this scooter has powerful acceleration. The tiller is adjustable and comes with a headlight package.

What you should consider: Instructional manuals are not overly detailed but can still be followed.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

