BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.
Grab these popular products while they’re still available
With all the steep discounts and can’t-miss deals, Amazon sees some serious traffic during Prime Day. But some products are harder to resist than others, and these top sellers can go quickly.
Whether you’re looking for an air fryer, a smartwatch or a robot vacuum, you can score impressive deals on a wide range of products. Check out these top-selling items we don’t expect to last long this Prime Day.
The following deals were updated on July 11, 2023, at 12.30 pm PT.
Shop this article: Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Gen, Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5300, and Kindle Paperwhite (16 GB)
Score these deals on bestselling products during Prime Day
Apple Watch Series 8 30% OFF
This smartwatch’s versatility makes it one of the most popular on the market. It offers many health-tracking features, such as sleep tracking and blood-oxygen monitoring, but it also works seamlessly with other Apple devices and provides access to thousands of apps right on your wrist. You can even text, make calls and listen to music and podcasts.
Sold by Amazon
Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Gen 20% OFF
These wireless earbuds offer noise cancellation that blocks out external noise, but they have a transparency mode that lets in some ambient noise when you need to be more aware of your surroundings. Our testing revealed that they stay in the ears better than previous models and offer better sound quality for music, podcasts and more.
Sold by Amazon
Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner 30% OFF
Cleaning carpets can be a nightmare if you don’t have the correct tools, but that’s no problem for this excellent gadget. It might look small, but don’t be fooled. The powerful suction makes light work of pet spills or spot stains on carpets, upholstery, car interiors or any fabric. It’s easy to use and has a 48-ounce liquid reservoir.
Sold by Amazon
Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5300 45% OFF
Ensure you always have a bright smile with the technologically advanced toothbrush. It has three cleaning modes and a pressure sensor to prevent gum damage, and itcomes with two additional cleaning heads and a travel case.
Sold by Amazon
Kindle Paperwhite (16 GB) 37% OFF
A Kindle is one of the best ways to read thousands of books in a tiny gadget. Although there are several Kindle models, this one has a 6.8-inch display, adjustable warm light and 16 gigabytes of internal storage. It comes with three months of Kindle Unlimited and an Agave Green backing.
Sold by Amazon
LG 42-inch Class OLED 4K Smart TV 34% OFF
There’s nothing better than watching the big game or your favorite films on a large smart TV such as this one. The OLED display technology ensures crystal-clear visuals at the maximum 4K resolution, and a 3.1 high-resolution soundbar provides thumping sounds.
Sold by Amazon
Vitamix 5200 Blender 45% OFF
This self-cleaning blender is the perfect tool for making anything from smoothies to desserts. It has a 64-ounce container and a 10-speed motor, which can spin the stainless steel blades fast enough to heat liquids for soup.
Sold by Amazon
Graco Extend2Fit Convertible Car Seat 40% OFF
Keeping your child safe when riding along with you is crucial, but car seats for kids can be relatively pricey. However, with this excellent deal, you wouldn’t have to buy a new chair as they grow. It easily converts from a rear-facing to a forward-facing harness, and the Extend2Fit extension panel gives an extra 5 inches of legroom.
Sold by Amazon
Products to watch this Prime Day
- Instant Pot Vortex 5.7-Quart Air Fryer
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max Streaming Stick 55% OFF
- Levoit Air Purifier 15% OFF
- Echo Dot 5th Gen Kids 53% OFF
- Keurig K-Slim Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker 24% OFF
- Greenies Original Regular Dental Care Chews for Dogs 50% OFF COUPON; 5 FOR THE PRICE OF 3
- Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask 30% OFF
- Google Nest Smart Thermostat 35% OFF
- Bose Noise Canceling Headphones 700 21% OFF
- Blink Outdoor HD Security Camera 3rd Gen 58% OFF
- Magna-Tiles Classic 32-Piece Magnetic Construction Set 30% OFF
- Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones 42% OFF
- Waterpik Cordless Advanced Water Flosser 45% OFF
- Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook 33% OFF
- Shark AV1001AE IQ Robot 29% OFF
- NuFace Mini Starter Kit 17% OFF
- Le Creuset Stoneware Cream and Sugar Set 42% OFF
Check out Prime Day deals here and be sure to bookmark this page to shop smart and stay in the loop on the best discounts of the Prime Day sale. Visit our Prime Day sale hub for more deals.
Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.
Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.
Jennifer Blair writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.
Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.