Best pink throw pillow

Which pink throw pillow is best?

Throw pillows in a shade of pink are ideal for adding a splash of color to your decor scheme without going overboard. They make excellent accent pieces for furniture like a sofa, loveseat, armchair and bed. And since pink is such a popular color, you can find these pillows in many different shades of it.

Take the August Grove Criss Square Pillow Cover and Insert. This pair of vivid pink pillows strikes a nice balance of classic-yet-stylish. The variegated pattern on the cover contributes to this striking effect. And thanks to the cotton blend fabric, these pillows stand up well to wear and tear.

What to know before you buy a pink throw pillow

Shades of pink

Decorating with pink throw pillows is fun not only because pink is a pretty color, but also because there are so many different shades of pink in existence. From whisper-soft shades to those that are undeniably bold, the virtually endless selection of pink hues include:

Rose quartz

Fuschia

Cotton pink

Persian rose

Neon pink

Rose pink

Blush pink

Hot pink

Crepe pink

Flamingo pink

Carnation pink

Froly

Bubblegum pink

Ballerina pink

Colors to pair with pink

When it comes to the colors that look nice when paired with pink throw pillows, the shade of pink makes a huge difference. One color might look stunning when paired with a light pink shade, but miss the mark when paired with a darker shade of pink. The following are examples of aesthetically-pleasing pink pairings:

Black and crepe pink

Sage and flamingo pink

Peach and ballerina pink

Teal and carnation pink

Gold and rose quartz

Emerald and bubblegum pink

Other decor pieces

They might be small, but pink throw pillows play a major role in your overall decor scheme. This is the reason why you should always think about your other decor pieces when choosing accent pillows. Decorations to consider include area rugs, wall art and tabletop decorations.

What to look for in a quality pink throw pillow

Material

While materials like silk, satin and leather are occasionally used in the production of pink throw pillows, this usage is somewhat rare. Most often, you’ll find throw pillows composed of affordable and soft materials like cotton, micro-suede, poly-blends, velvet and faux fur.

Shape

You’ll occasionally see novelty pillows designed in fun shapes like hearts, stars and flowers. Most people opt for pink throw pillows in traditional shapes like circular, oval, rectangular and square.

Design details

Whether you prefer a minimalistic design or something more intricate, pink throw pillows are made with design details to suit your fancy. Examples of these details include texturing, embellishments and patterns.

How much you can expect to spend on a pink throw pillow

Pink throw pillows that are made of premium material and filled with premium stuffing are more expensive than those made with average or subpar materials. These pillows cost anywhere from $70-$120. The average throw pillow ranges in cost from around $30-$60. You should examine throw pillows at a lower price point very carefully, as many are not made to last.

Pink throw pillow FAQ

How long do pink throw pillows typically last?

A. There are two variables that affect the longevity of throw pillows. The first is the quality of the pillow. The better the quality, the longer it’ll last with proper care. Speaking of proper care, the second variable is the way you treat the pillows. If your family, friends or pets are hard on the pillows, chances are, they won’t stay in good condition for long.

What are the characteristics of well-made pink throw pillows?

A. The state of the material speaks volumes about the quality of pink throw pillows. Material that’s ripped, stretched, puckered, shrunken or stained says a lot. Seams are also a big indicator. You should be wary of seams that are crooked, uneven or, worst of all, pulling loose. These characteristics indicate poor workmanship. Plus, if the seams are separating from the material before you have even used the pillow, it doesn’t bode well for the piece’s longevity.

What’s the best pink throw pillow to buy?

Top pink throw pillow

August Grove Criss Square Pillow Cover and Insert ― Set of Two

What you need to know: If you’re seeking simple-yet-stylish throw pillows, consider this variegated two-piece set.

What you’ll love: The jeweled pink hue of the pillow cover is variegated, which adds subtle interest. You can display this pair of pillows with either side facing outwards, thanks to their reversible design. The cotton blend fabric that composes the pillow cover, along with the polyfill stuffing, is durable.

What you should consider: Quality control was problematic for the zippers, which several people reported separated from the fabric.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Top pink throw pillow for the money

AllModern Square Cotton Pillow Cover and Insert

What you need to know: The blush pink hue of this versatile accent pillow will complement a wide range of color schemes.

What you’ll love: Together with the neutral shade of pink, the square shape of this throw pillow is a classic pick. The design will never go out of style. With a cover made of 100% cotton, the quality of this pillow is evident. Its medium size makes this pillow suitable for any type of furniture.

What you should consider: A flat and thin insert was the most common complaint among a handful of dissatisfied buyers.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Worth checking out

Willa Arlo™ Interiors Proulx Rectangular Pillow Cover and Insert

What you need to know: With a cover made of faux fur, leather and suede, this light pink pillow is the epitome of luxury.

What you’ll love: The modern rectangular shape of this throw pillow is balanced by the soft effect of the cover, which is adorned in pale pink faux fur. At 12 inches high by 20 inches wide by 6 inches in diameter, the pillow is substantial enough to offer lumbar support.

What you should consider: A couple of buyers reported that the faux fur on the cover produced mild shedding.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Megan Oster writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

