The best bedroom bench

Use your bedroom bench to help keep your bedding in place while you sleep by pushing it tight against the foot of the bed.

Which bedroom bench is best?

Whether you’re looking to add fashionable flair or to optimize organization, bedroom benches are versatile pieces. From makeshift seating and off-season clothing storage to displaying your favorite accent pillows and making a design statement on its own, there’s a bedroom bench for every home, big or small.

The Avalon Lift-Top Storage Bench from Simpli Home is the best option, offering high-end functionality and design at a reasonable price.

What to know before you buy a bedroom bench

Form vs. function

Determine what you want to use the bench for. You may be looking for a bench for a specific purpose, such as linen storage or decoration. However, there are great options that perform both storage and decorative functions equally well.

Size

Whether you’re using it for those precious cubic feet of storage or as a stylish alternative to traditional seating, bench size matters. Bedroom benches come in a variety of dimensions, from 30-70 inches long and up to 20 inches wide. If you plan to place your bench at the foot of your bed, make sure it’s at least two-thirds to three-quarters the width of the bed. For reference, a standard queen mattress is 60 inches wide and a standard king size mattress is 76 inches wide.

Weight Limit

Although bedroom benches often are designed as temporary seating, not all are created equal. Check the product page to see if the manufacturer lists the weight limit. Some benches hold as little as 150 pounds, while others hold more than 600 pounds. For more information, check out the full bedroom bench buying guide from BestReviews.

What to look for in a quality bedroom bench

Structural materials

Bedroom benches vary in quality of materials and higher-quality, natural products such as hardwood can hit your wallet hard. Synthetic materials such as vegan leather and polyester are comparable to natural cotton and leather, but engineered wood and medium-density fiberboard do not perform as well as their organic counterparts. If you want your bench to last a long time without breaking the bank, invest in one that has a genuine wood frame and synthetic upholstery.

Comfort

The best bedroom bench cushions are filled with foam, which maintains its shape over years of use. While large, overfilled cushions may have curb appeal, over time, they will morph into unrecognizable blobs. If you plan to use your bench primarily as a seat, consider investing in pillows like these from Greendale Home Fashions.

Design

Even if you’re in the market for a simple storage bench, the best bedroom benches have small details that elevate the space they’re in. Whether it be tassels, exterior stitching, turned feet or tufted cushions, be on the lookout for decorative details.

How much you can expect to spend on a bedroom bench

Bedroom benches range from as little as $40 to as much as $2,000 depending on the designer and quality of materials.

Bedroom bench FAQ

How should you clean vegan/faux leather?

A. Taking care of vegan leather is simple. Use warm water and a soft cloth or a dampened toothbrush to get rid of dirt and dust. For more serious stains or marks, add a squirt of dish soap to the warm water. If all else fails, try using a spot of eucalyptus oil and rub the affected area gently.

How can you decorate my bedroom bench?

A. Bedroom benches are beautiful pieces on their own, but you can personalize yours with decorative pillows. If you plan to sit on your bench, add a super-soft faux-fur throw for comfort.

What’s the best bedroom bench to buy?

Top bedroom bench

Simpli Home Avalon Lift-Top Storage Bench

What you need to know: The Avalon storage bench has a durable structure, vegan leather wrapping and a functional storage compartment, all encompassed in a premium design.

What you’ll love: Measuring 4 feet long, this bench has great storage space. Sporting clean lines, exterior stitching, sustainable vegan leather and a soft-close lid with child safety hinges, the Avalon is a great choice for any room. You don’t have to worry about how much weight you put on top because of the hardwood construction.

What you should consider: Not only are the feet shorter than most benches, they’re made of plastic.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon.

Top bedroom bench for the money

SONGMICS Storage Ottoman

What you need to know: This easy-to-clean, folding storage ottoman offers style, functionality and quality at an affordable price.

What you’ll love: When the ottoman isn’t in use, simply fold it up flat and put it away. The vegan leather is easy to maintain. The tufted lid on this ottoman offers more cushion than other comparable models.

What you should consider: The construction isn’t as sturdy as permanent options.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon.

Worth checking out

Linon Isabelle Bed Bench

What you need to know: Luxury and elegance are the defining features of the Isabelle bench.

What you’ll love: Design elements such as turned legs, burnished nailhead trim and plush, tufted cushioning complement the bench’s high-quality materials. At just over 5 feet long, this bench is a great option for a bedroom with a king-size bed. The Isabelle bench has casters for portability.

What you should consider: While this bench dazzles in the looks department, it doesn’t offer any storage. On top of that, due to its 275-pound weight limit, you have to be careful about what you put on top of it.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon.

