Best magnetic curtain rod

Which magnetic curtain rod is best?

Curtains provide privacy and block out the light, and they’re also a great way to add flair and personality to any room. However, many people struggle when trying to properly install the rods that hold the curtains. That’s why magnetic curtain rods have become increasingly popular.

With magnetic curtain rods, you don’t have to drill screws into your wall, so they are easy to both install and remove. And if you properly use adhesive metal strips, you can hang them from almost any wall type. Size, surface type and design play a role in finding the best magnetic curtain rods to fit your needs, but the best is the Rod Desyne Adjustable Magnetic Curtain Rod in Satin Nickel.

What to know before you buy a magnetic curtain rod

Location

Before purchasing magnetic curtain rods, consider where you plan to use them. You want to know the dimensions to make sure that the rod can cover the space, be it a window or a door frame.

Most magnetic curtain rods are multi-use, versatile and adjustable, as opposed to being one length, so they can fit in a variety of areas. Adjustable curtain rods are not as sturdy as single-length curtain rods, so be careful not to overextend them, which can make them less stable.

Surface type

Not all magnetic curtain rods work with all surface types, even if they’re adjustable and could fit in multiple areas of the house. Some won’t work on wood and only work on iron and steel. You can use adhesive pads, but these might not be strong enough to support heavier curtains.

What to look for in quality magnetic curtain rods

Material and color

Similar to traditional curtain rods, magnetic curtain rods are made from a variety of materials to fit the look you’re going for. They are typically made from metal, the material most conducive with the magnetic design, but there are plastic models as well. Colors can vary, but sleek metallic shades such as black, silver and white are the most popular.

Design

Curtain rods tend to be simple because they are often covered by the curtain. But if design is a priority, pay attention to the finials, the decorative knobs at each end of the rod. These serve a function and help hold the curtains in place, but can also add style and improve the overall look. Some come with the rod, while others are attached with screws and are interchangeable.

How much you can expect to spend on a magnetic curtain rod

Magnetic curtain rods range from $10 to over $100. Material, detail and brand play a significant role in pricing. Rods between $10-$20 can be purchased in packs of two or four, which can lower the price per unit. Curtain rods that cost $60 and above typically come from name-brand retailers, are made with top-quality materials and design details, and serve as the focal point of the decor.

Magnetic curtain rod FAQ

How much weight can a magnetic curtain rod hold?

A. It can vary significantly between brands and models, so be sure to check the specifics for each product. Some plastic models can support only 3 pounds, but a magnetic curtain rod made from steel and high-quality material can support up to 15 pounds. For curtains that weigh more than 15 pounds, purchase a curtain rod with steel tension rods.

How do I use a magnetic curtain rod in a wooden frame?

A. You should look for a model that comes with both magnets and adhesive pads that can stick to the wood. Some models are sold with these pads, but you can also purchase them separately.

What’s the best magnetic curtain rod to buy?

Top magnetic curtain rod

Rod Desyne Adjustable Magnetic Curtain Rod in Satin Nickel

What you need to know: Doll up your windows with this beautiful brushed-satin nickel curtain rod that is both stylish and functional.

What you’ll love: This lets you hang your curtains with ease and works with most steel and iron surfaces. It comes in four sizes and is adjustable, so it can fit seamlessly in most windows.

What you should consider: Customers have noted that the steel can scratch easily if it’s roughly handled.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top magnetic curtain rod for the money

Kenney Multi-Use Adjustable Petite Cafe Magnetic Rod

What you need to know: This is a budget-friendly solution for hanging curtains and drapes without putting any holes in your walls.

What you’ll love: The strong magnets easily attach to window casings, cabinets and appliances. The white plastic rod has a very simple design, so it lets your curtains shine.

What you should consider: The maximum weight limit for this magnetic curtain rod is 3 pounds.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

H.Versailtex 4 Pack Magnetic Curtain Rods

What you need to know: This effective, eye-catching multi-use rod comes in six attractive finishes.

What you’ll love: This high-performance od is ideal for lighter-weight curtains and decorative hand towels. It’s available in two sizes, and its adjustability lets it be used in a variety of spaces. The modern, elegant finish can help add a level of class to any room.

What you should consider: These rods only work with metal or steel, not wood.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Ryan Dempsey writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

