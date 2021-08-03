Beekeeping & Feeders

Skip to content
FOX 2
St. Louis
69°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
St. Louis News
Missouri
Illinois
National
Politics
Contact 2
FOX Files
You Paid For It
Hancock & Kelley
Legal Lens
Medical Minute
Proud to Serve
Pulse of St. Louis
Tools for Teachers
Spirit of St. Louis
BestReviews
Top Stories
Urgent cares see increase in patients, longer wait times during increase in COVID cases
Video
Illinois governor to announce mask rules in school classrooms, vaccine requirements for some state workers
Video
Police chase starts in O’Fallon, ends near Lambert Airport Wednesday night
Video
Father sues STLMugshots.com after daughter appeared on website
Video
Weather
St. Louis Weather Radar
Closings and Delays
Weather Articles
Daily Forecast
Long-Range Forecast
Watches and Warnings
The Moon
Allergy Index
River levels and flood forecast
Storm Spotter Class
Share your weather pics
Watch
Segments
Live Video of Newscasts
FOX 2 Program Schedule
KPLR Program Schedule
Horse Racing at FanDuel
Breaking News Video – 1
Breaking News Video – 2
Video from SkyFOX Helicopter
St. Louis Area Video Cameras
Newsfeed Now
Rogue Runner
Storm Runner
Tim Ezell’s Inspirational Moments
Tell Me a Story
Traffic
AM Show
Margie’s Money Saver
STL Moms
Pep Zone
Recipes
The Thread
Tim’s Travels
Top Stories
Saint Louis Crisis Nursery celebrates 35 years of helping kids and families
Video
Top Stories
Expert says it’s time to stop pushing back regular doctor’s visits
Video
Top Stories
SLUCare doctor says Delta variant is highly transmissible among kids
Video
Tim’s Travels: Pickleball leagues at the Hazelwood POWERplex
Video
West County Center supports kids in foster care with birthday gift cards
Video
Kids compete in STL Dance Battle at Harris-Stowe State University
Video
Sports
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Blues
Kansas City Chiefs
St. Louis City SC
NFL Draft
The Female Field
Athlete of the Week
Japan 2020
BattleHawks
College
High School Scores
Prep Zone
Sunday Sports Extra
Top Stories
Can high school athletes profit off of their name, image, and likeness?
Top Stories
MLB releases 2022 St. Louis Cardinals schedule
Braves hammer Lester in Cardinals debut for 6-1 victory
Video
Willie Gay continues to show out in Chiefs training camp as he returns from injury
Fort Benning’s 1st Lt. Amber English wins gold at Tokyo Olympics
Video
Contests
Proud to Serve Nomination
‘Tools for Teachers’ Nomination
Contest Rules
Top Stories
Win a V.I.P package to the 2021 Saint Louis Derby!
Top Stories
Win tickets and a preshow Chalk Talk at the Gold Over America Tour!
Top Stories
Win a Swag Bag of FOX 2 Merch and check out the new App!
Win a coffee mug, download the FOX 2 Weather app today!
Studio STL
Feature your business or event
Jobs
Get ready for your new Career!
Post a Job
KPLR
About KPLR
Watch CW Shows
Top Stories
Urgent cares see increase in patients, longer wait times during increase in COVID cases
Video
Top Stories
Police chase starts in O’Fallon, ends near Lambert Airport Wednesday night
Video
Top Stories
Father sues STLMugshots.com after daughter appeared on website
Video
Beer bottle shortage hits St. Louis area
Video
Students’ mental health prioritized as COVID carries into new school year
Video
Two children with spinal muscular atrophy bond at St. Louis hospital
Video
Connect
Contact
About Us
Anchors and Reporters
Send us news and weather pics
Newsletters
St. Louis Area Events
Advertise
Be a newscast guest
Closed Captioning
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Frequently Asked Questions
Order A Copy Of A Newscast
School Closing Registration
Internships
Student Shadow Program
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Beekeeping & Feeders
Which beekeeper suit should I get?
Popular
Missouri convenience store sells $10 million scratcher ticket
Missouri Department of Conservation K9 tracks down hunter illegally harvesting
Missouri woman bought $1M lottery ticket after flight was canceled
Police chase starts in O’Fallon, ends near Lambert Airport Wednesday night
Video
Father sues STLMugshots.com after daughter appeared on website
Video
Two charged in death of one-year-old who tested positive for drug
Community in mourning after Metro East police officer struck, killed
Video