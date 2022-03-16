Which crabgrass killers are best?

Crabgrass is an insidious little weed. It can take years to be fully rid of it once it’s rooted itself deep in your yard. It’s difficult to notice, as it likely looks much the same as your yard’s native grass. Crabgrass killers can kill that native grass right along with your nasty crabgrass infestation, so choosing the right one is paramount.

The best crabgrass killer is Roundup Ready-To-Use Weed And Grass Killer III. It can be applied right out of the bottle and doesn’t target your native grass.

What to know before you buy a crabgrass killer

Types of crabgrass killer

Crabgrass killers come in two forms: pre- and post-emergent.

Pre-emergent crabgrass killers are used before you see signs of crabgrass. They can be used before you ever have crabgrass, as a preventative, but more commonly are used in the years following a post-emergent treatment. Many pre-emergent killers include fertilizer, so you can help your native grasses grow while preventing crabgrass. Pre-emergent killers are more expensive.

crabgrass killers are used before you see signs of crabgrass. They can be used before you ever have crabgrass, as a preventative, but more commonly are used in the years following a post-emergent treatment. Many pre-emergent killers include fertilizer, so you can help your native grasses grow while preventing crabgrass. Pre-emergent killers are more expensive. Post-emergent crabgrass killers are more common and less expensive. They’re easier to apply than pre-emergent killers, as they typically come in liquid form that can be sprayed right from the bottle. You need to make sure there’s no rain in the forecast before applying or the killer could be washed away. Post-emergent killers usually kill many other types of weeds in addition to crabgrass.

Application method

Crabgrass killers can be applied in a number of ways. Pre-emergent killers usually come in solid forms that require the use of specific lawn care equipment, such as a pellet spreader. Post-emergent killers have more options, as they’re usually liquids. They can be applied straight from the bottle, with specialty attachments or through separate lawn care equipment.

What to look for in a quality crabgrass killer

Chemicals

Crabgrass killers use a gargantuan list of possible chemicals, but some are more common than others.

Dithiopyr prevents cell development. If it gets on your skin, it causes less irritation, but can still be dangerous. Don’t use it in situations where it may enter a water supply, as it’s harmful to aquatic life. It’s a pre-emergent chemical.

prevents cell development. If it gets on your skin, it causes less irritation, but can still be dangerous. Don’t use it in situations where it may enter a water supply, as it’s harmful to aquatic life. It’s a pre-emergent chemical. Quinclorac is a professional-grade chemical that suppresses hormones. It’s commonly used by groundskeepers of sport venues.

is a professional-grade chemical that suppresses hormones. It’s commonly used by groundskeepers of sport venues. Glyphosate is one of the more popular chemicals in post-emergent mixes. It can take up to a week for results to be seen, but it’s highly effective.

is one of the more popular chemicals in post-emergent mixes. It can take up to a week for results to be seen, but it’s highly effective. Pendimethalin restricts cell division. It’s found in both pre- and post-emergent mixtures.

Concentrate

Some liquid crabgrass killers come in concentrated forms. These need to be mixed with water inside your dispenser. The benefit of this method is that it may give you more coverage for your money.

How much you can expect to spend on a crabgrass killer

Crabgrass killer pricing is split between pre- and post-emergent types. Post-emergent killers typically cost $5-$15 to cover a 5,000-square-foot area. Pre-emergent killers typically cost $15-$20 to cover that area.

Crabgrass killer FAQ

Is crabgrass killer safe to use around children and pets?

A. Crabgrass killers are powerful chemicals that can harm living creatures. If you use them correctly you shouldn’t have anything to be worried about, which makes it crucial to carefully follow all instructions. This includes applying it when it’s intended to be applied, mixing it carefully if it calls for mixing and making sure your children and pets don’t go out to the yard until it has had time to be absorbed.

What else does a crabgrass killer target?

A. That depends on the crabgrass killer. Some are designed to kill hundreds of weed varieties while others are more targeted. Certain ones can also kill the plants in your yard you’d like to keep. Carefully check what chemicals your prospective killer uses and any grasses or flowers it’s known to kill in addition to weeds.

What’s the best crabgrass killer to buy?

Top crabgrass killer

Roundup Ready-To-Use Weed And Grass Killer III With Comfort Wand

What you need to know: Roundup is one of the best gardening brands, and its crabgrass killer continues the high-quality trend.

What you’ll love: This is ready-to-spray straight from the bottle, no mixing required. It’s strong enough to resist rain. Visible effects are noticeable as soon as 3 hours after application. A full refund is offered if it fails to perform.

What you should consider: More severe problems may need more than one application. Some consumers had trouble with clogging or weak-spraying applicators.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top crabgrass killer for the money

Spectracide Weed And Grass Killer 2 With AccuShot Sprayer

What you need to know: This is an excellent high-volume, low-cost option.

What you’ll love: The applicator wand disperses strongly and rarely clogs. Results are seen as soon as three hours after application. The large size is perfect for big yards and persistent cases of crabgrass. It becomes resistant to rain and other liquids 15 minutes after application.

What you should consider: It doesn’t discriminate between grasses — it will kill just about anything, including grasses and flowers you want to keep.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Worth checking out

BioAdvanced 704140 All-In-One Lawn, Weed and Crabgrass Killer Concentrate

What you need to know: This crabgrass killer doesn’t destroy the greenery you wish to keep.

What you’ll love: This bottle holds enough to kill over 6,000 square feet worth of crabgrass and other weeds. The solution travels down to and kills the roots. It can be mixed into both pump-tank and hose-ended applicators or attached to your garden hose.

What you should consider: It has limited resistance to rain and other liquids, so contact with them may wash it away. You need to mix it to apply it.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jordan Woika writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.