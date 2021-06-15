One of the oldest known adornment forms is jewelry, and some have found the oldest jewelry to be 100,000-year-old beads made from Narssarius shells.

What’s the best jewelry making kit?

If you’re looking for an outlet to flex that creative muscle, have you considered jewelry making? It’s easy and fun to amp up your collection or make some stellar gifts by creating one-of-a-kind pieces. A jewelry kit is a great way to get started with jewelry projects, as it includes everything you need to get to work right away.

In this review, we’ll cover what you should know before making a jewelry kit purchase, what to seek in a quality kit and how much you can expect to spend. We’ll also provide some solid product recommendations, including our best of the best pick for its versatility and high-quality beads, the Modda DIY Jewelry Making Kit.

What to know before you buy a jewelry making kit

Type of kit

With so many jewelry kits on the market, you need to narrow down your search to the type that suits you best. If you’re a beginner crafter, a “starter kit” will help you learn the basics and hit the ground running. Typically, these kits come with simple tools, findings, a small selection of beads, and some string, wire or chain.

On the other hand, if you’ve tried your hand at jewelry making before, a “deluxe kit” might be more your speed. In these, you’ll find the same types of items that come in starter kits plus extra tools and supplies to make more pieces.

If you have more advanced skills and experience in jewelry making or already have a stash of jewelry supplies ready to go, a “tools kit” could be your best bet. You’ll only get the high-quality tools you need without any extra materials and instructions you don’t.

Kit components

Jewelry kits typically come with the following components:

Instructions : You’ll get step-by-step instructions with most starter and deluxe kits. You might find that online videos make an excellent supplement to them with clearer points and more examples.

: You’ll get step-by-step instructions with most starter and deluxe kits. You might find that online videos make an excellent supplement to them with clearer points and more examples. Findings : These are the small bits that join sections of your jewelry together and include items like jump rings, closures, clasps and hooks. You’ll most often see silver- and gold-colored findings, but other finishes like black, rose gold or brushed metal are available, too.

: These are the small bits that join sections of your jewelry together and include items like jump rings, closures, clasps and hooks. You’ll most often see silver- and gold-colored findings, but other finishes like black, rose gold or brushed metal are available, too. Tools : In most kits, you should find one or more sets of pliers and possibly tweezers, wire cutters, snippers, crimping tools, scissors and hole punches. Some higher quality kits will even include ergonomically designed tools for a more secure grip and better long-term comfort.

: In most kits, you should find one or more sets of pliers and possibly tweezers, wire cutters, snippers, crimping tools, scissors and hole punches. Some higher quality kits will even include ergonomically designed tools for a more secure grip and better long-term comfort. Beads, charms and embellishments : The jewelry pieces that go into your creation will run the gamut depending on the kit you choose. Typically, you’ll get more selection with a higher-quality and pricier kit, with materials from shell and wood to ceramic and resin.

: The jewelry pieces that go into your creation will run the gamut depending on the kit you choose. Typically, you’ll get more selection with a higher-quality and pricier kit, with materials from shell and wood to ceramic and resin. Stringing material: Wire, string, chain or cord are in most jewelry kits. You’ll choose one of these on which to construct your project. The more advanced your kit, the better your chances of getting more than one of these stringing options with it.

Design ideas

It’s good to know in advance of looking for the best jewelry making kit what type of jewelry design you’d like to learn and create. The sky is the limit, so without narrowing things down first, you could spend a lot of time shopping. To kickstart your inspiration, do some online research. You can find everything from drop earrings, layered necklaces, toe rings, resin pendants and macrame stacked bracelets to non-standard pieces like backpack or purse charms, hairpins, key chains and even beaded chandeliers.

What to look for in a quality jewelry making kit

There are different considerations to make when looking for the best jewelry making kit. Here, we’ll go over finding high-quality components and tools, making the proper selection of beads, charms and other embellishments for your projects, and choosing designs and patterns that work for you.

Solid components and tools

If jewelry making is something you expect to do for the long haul or if you’re simply making creations as gifts, chances are you’ll want durable, high-quality tools, findings and jewelry components that will last.

Simple, cheaper kits tend to accordingly come with cheaply-made beads, sometimes with uneven holes that can make them tricky to string. Also, cheaper metals like nickel and copper, acrylic, silicone and plastic can cause sensitivity or allergic reactions, such as skin discoloration or swollen earlobes. For earrings, it’s best to use stainless steel, silver, gold or platinum. Higher-quality metals reduce the chance of adverse reactions and make the earrings more comfortable.

No matter what you’re making, you’ll find that higher-quality kits offer better-designed products that are arranged and strung easily. Plus, lower-quality or cheaper tools can easily rust, wear and break, and the last thing you want to do is run out to the craft store mid-project because your pliers gave way. Failing to consider these things can potentially mean frustration and eventually losing interest in your hobby altogether, and what’s the fun in that?

Right designs and tools

Once you’ve thought about the type of jewelry you’d like to make, which could be anything from a woven bracelet to chandelier earrings, you should consider its pattern or design. Many kits, especially starters, will come with some form of pattern laid out in step-by-step instructions.

Along with the right design, your kit should include everything you need to create your piece from start to finish. Of course, the array of materials will depend on the type of kit you purchase. You can always pick up supplemental supplies later.

You’ll find clasps, hooks, thread and chains in most kits. Materials often include beads, but beaded items aren’t the only type of jewelry you can make. Things like clay or stone pendants, leather cuffs and necklace chains for a mask or glasses are lovely options, too.

You will be bending wires, closing clasps and snipping ends, so you’ll need wire cutters, crimping tools and various pliers (usually flat, chain and round nose). Depending on your creations, tweezers, scissors and measuring tape could come in handy as well.

Ideal beads, charms and other embellishments

Somewhat related to finding the right pattern, the beads, charms and other embellishments you choose will make all the difference in how your project looks.

As you’ve probably seen in farmers’ markets, stores, online marketplaces and other places, there are seemingly limitless styles and aesthetics in jewelry. There are thousands upon thousands of different materials, colors, textures, sizes and compositions. The possibilities are truly endless.

This is precisely why you’ll want to shop around to find the jewelry kit containing the beads, charms and other embellishments that speak powerfully to you and your creativity.

How much you can expect to spend on a jewelry making kit

Jewelry making kits range in price from about $15-$25 for a starter, $30-$60 for a mid-range, and $60-$100. Prices are higher for a professional, top-grade kit. What you pay will depend on the number of pieces, quality of components, and extra accessories, like a case.

Jewelry making kit FAQ

Can I get a kit without beads and findings so I can choose exactly what I want?

A. Yes. Some manufacturers make jewelry kits with just the tools you need. Sometimes, though, it’s more cost-effective just to get a complete set as it comes, with beads and findings. You can always give them away or use them for practicing a new technique before working on the real deal.

Do jewelry kits only come with beaded designs?

A. Absolutely not! Aside from beads, jewelry kits come with items like pendants, cuffs, chains and other embellishments and materials to make all sorts of jewelry and accessories.

What’s the best jewelry making kit to buy?

Top jewelry making kit

Modda DIY Jewelry Making Kit

What you need to know: This kit is perfect for beginners to seasoned pros and comes with all you need to create fun and colorful jewelry.

What you’ll love: It comes with high-quality beads and a handy case to organize supplies. Pictures offer ideas and inspiration for creative crafting, and kits come in various styles and colors.

What you should consider: Some kit items have come without instructions and the case could be sturdier.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top jewelry making kit for the money

Paxcoo Jewelry Making Supplies Kit

What you need to know: Fantastically priced, this kit is ideal for beginner jewelry makers since it comes with all you need to get going.

What you’ll love: You’ll get a large selection of beads with a carrier to organize everything. This kit comes with elastic and two types of wire and many variations of clasps.

What you should consider: Some of the findings are small compared to others, such as the holes in butterfly earring backs.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Supla Jewelry Making Supplies Kit

What you need to know: This set comes with all the tools you’ll need along and is great for all ages.

What you’ll love: It comes with a bunch of jewelry making tools and beads.

What you should consider: While the kit is intended for all levels, it might be better suited for beginners.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

