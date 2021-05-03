String Instruments

Skip to content
FOX 2
St. Louis
83°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Contact 2
FOX Files
You Paid For It
Missouri
Illinois
National
Politics
Hancock & Kelley
Legal Lens
Medical Minute
Proud to Serve
Pulse of St. Louis
Tools for Teachers
Spirit of St. Louis
Top Stories
Cahokia man in his 80s stuck by stray bullet while at home
Video
Top Stories
Nationwide chlorine shortage making a splash: will it affect your summer fun?
Video
St. Louis City, County restaurants can open 100%; customers aren’t 100% sure they’ll go back just yet
Video
St. Peters Police thank people for running to help an injured officer
Missouri reports 225 COVID cases, 0 virus deaths on Monday
Weather
St. Louis Weather Radar
Closings and Delays
Weather Articles
Daily Forecast
Long-Range Forecast
Watches and Warnings
The Moon
Allergy Index
River levels and flood forecast
Storm Spotter Class
Share your weather pics
Watch
Live Video of Newscasts
FOX 2 Program Schedule
KPLR Program Schedule
Breaking News Video – 1
Breaking News Video – 2
Video from SkyFOX Helicopter
St. Louis Area Video Cameras
Newsfeed Now
Rogue Runner
Storm Runner
Tell Me a Story
Segments
Tim Ezell’s Inspirational Moments
Traffic
AM Show
Margie’s Money Saver
STL Moms
Pep Zone
Recipes
The Thread
Tim’s Travels
Top Stories
Rethinking Retirement: How to avoid your social security benefit being penalized
Video
Top Stories
Tips to avoid “caregiver burnout” from Seniors Helping Seniors of St. Louis
Video
Top Stories
St. Louis area musician wants to unite city with new album
Video
Shred those pandemic pounds with this plan from a doctor
Video
Gifts for the techy mom in your life
Video
Tim’s Travels: Six Flags summer fun for the whole family
Video
Sports
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Blues
Kansas City Chiefs
St. Louis City SC
NFL Draft
The Female Field
Video Game News
Athlete of the Week
BattleHawks
College
High School Scores
Prep Zone
Sunday Sports Extra
Top Stories
Royals love to run — and they’ve raced to MLB’s top mark
Top Stories
Chiefs believe late-round medical gambles could pay off big
Officials announce 2021 Little League World Series Tournament to be held with U.S. teams only
Video
Rusty & Kenny Wallace on their relationship and scariest NASCAR moments
Video
Martínez goes 8, Bader 3-run HR as Cards sweep Pirates 3-0
Contests
Proud to Serve Nomination
‘Tools for Teachers’ nomination
Contest Rules
Top Stories
ERIC CHURCH is coming to Enterprise Center – win tickets!
Top Stories
Win your way in to see Country Megastar LUKE BRYAN at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre!
Top Stories
FREE TRIP TUESDAYS KICKS OFF WITH A TRIP TO BRANSON!
Win tickets to see Little River Band at Chesterfield Amphitheatre!
Couldn’t Mask for Anything More: The Masked Singer Finale Sweepstakes
Video
Win Tickets to Thomas Rhett: The Center Point Road Tour
Video
Jobs
Get ready for your new Career!
Post a Job
KPLR
About KPLR
Watch CW Shows
Top Stories
Cahokia man in his 80s stuck by stray bullet while at home
Video
Top Stories
Nationwide chlorine shortage making a splash: will it affect your summer fun?
Video
Top Stories
St. Louis City, County restaurants can open 100%; customers aren’t 100% sure they’ll go back just yet
Video
Missouri reports 225 COVID cases, 0 virus deaths on Monday
Tour the Jefferson County chimp compound at the center of a PETA battle
Video
Disturbing local trend: Armed criminals searching for unlocked vehicles
Video
Connect
Contact
About Us
Anchors and Reporters
Send us news and weather pics
Newsletters
Advertise
Be a newscast guest
Closed Captioning
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Frequently Asked Questions
Order A Copy Of A Newscast
School Closing Registration
Internships
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
String Instruments
Best acoustic guitars for beginners
Popular
Sheryl Crow shares a story about losing her teeth in St. Louis
St. Louis Weather
St. Louis City and County to allow restaurants and bars to fully reopen
Video
Bill and Melinda Gates to divorce after 27 years of marriage
Video
Severe storms possible this evening, cold and rain for rest of the week
Video
Nationwide chlorine shortage making a splash: will it affect your summer fun?
Video
Your dog could be the face of Budweiser’s 2021 holiday cans