Which ergonomic office chairs under $200 are best?

We spend a third of our lives working, so it only makes sense that we invest in the right tools and equipment to make that work just a little bit easier. If you tend to work in front of a computer, a solid, ergonomic office chair is the key to maintaining a healthy posture and alleviating back pain.

Out of all the chairs we reviewed, the best ergonomic office chair under $200 is the FlexFit™ Hyken Mesh Task Chair, which supports up to 275 lbs and features a swivel-tilt mechanism, upright tilt lock and a tension knob for adjusting reclining resistance.

What to know before you buy an ergonomic office chair

Improve posture

Sitting for prolonged periods of time can give you back, shoulder or hip pain. Over time, the soreness can become a more chronic issue, leading to migraines or trouble sleeping. An ergonomic chair is designed to promote healthy posture and comfortable seating positions. The mesh fabric ensures that your skin can breathe while being soft enough to sit on, while the backrest can tilt backwards slightly and encourage stretching.

Build quality

While budget chairs still get the work done, higher-end chairs go as high as $1,000. The main difference is in the brand, build quality and materials used. Quality chairs typically use longer lasting mesh and construct more solid lumbar support. They will also often have longer warranties. If you can, consider paying a little extra for an ergonomic chair, as it will be worth it in the long run.

Taller builds

Most of the specifications and designs for ergonomic office chairs are for people up to about 6 feet tall. Any taller and some of the chairs may actually feel uncomfortable, as they are not designed for that weight or height. Consider doing additional research on chairs for your stature.

What to look for in a quality ergonomic office chair

Warranty

A chair should last at least 5 years if not more. If it breaks down before that time, you need to find another chair maker. Most chairs have a warranty between 7 to 10 years, depending on the manufacturer and model. The longer the warranty, the more reliable the construction.

Mesh material

You’ll notice some office or gaming chairs come in leather, but the issue with leather is that it can peel or become quite hot after long periods of sitting. Mesh material is not only more lightweight, but it’s also more breathable. If you have experienced sweating from your chair, a mesh chair may be a more suitable option.

Lumbar support

The lumbar support is the actual part of the chair that you sit on and is arguably the most important part of the chair. It’s recommended that you test each ergonomic chair you’re considering so you can guage the support for yourself. The support should have some padding and not shake or shift when you sit down.

How much you can expect to spend on an ergonomic office chair

Entry level ergonomic chairs can go for about $100, with limited warranties and basic design features. The most expensive ergonomic chairs can range anywhere from $200-$2000.

Ergonomic office chair FAQ

Are ergonomic office chairs hard to build?

A. This depends on each person and chair, but typically, there are only a few pieces to put together. All the necessary tools tend to come in the package, such as allen keys and screws. Expect to spend no more than half an hour on average putting together an ergonomic chair.

What are the main differences between an ergonomic office chair and a regular office chair?

A. The main difference between an ergonomic office chair and a regular office chair is in the design and materials used. A regular office chair might not allow you to recline or feature solid lumbar support. An ergonomic office chair will come with armrests, a headrest, a reclinable back and adjustable height lever. In short, ergonomic chairs give you more options to move while making your sitting position more comfortable.

What’s the best ergonomic office chair to buy?

Top ergonomic office chair

FlexFit™ Hyken Mesh Task Chair

What you need to know: A solid, no frills mesh ergonomic office chair just under $200.

What you’ll love: This office chair can be customized for your body’s specific needs with adjustable seat and arm height, adjustable headrest, lumbar support, tilt tension and tilt lock. It also comes with a 7 year warranty.

What you should consider: Rated up for 275 lbs. People over 6 feet may experience some discomfort.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Staples

Top ergonomic office chair for the money

OFM Racing Style Bonded Leather Gaming Chair

What you need to know: A comfortable luxury gaming chair at a low price point.

What you’ll love: While this isn’t strictly an ergonomic office chair, this leather gaming chair still has many ergonomic features. This product combines a futuristic aesthetic with ergonomic basics like swivel, padded headrest and armrests.

What you should consider: The leather material is not likely to last long and will probably get hot after prolonged use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Ticova Ergonomic Office Chair

What you need to know: A reclining desk chair with armrests and adjustable support.

What you’ll love: This office chair features comfortable head and neck support, as well as breathable mesh material. The seat has 3 inches of high density foam with a waterfall edge design, dispersing the pressure on your hips.

What you should consider: Despite a 30-day money back guarantee, the chair only has a one-year warranty.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

