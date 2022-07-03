You need a great computer desk, whether you are watching YouTube videos, checking your emails or playing video games.

Which small computer desks are best?

You need a great computer desk, whether you are watching YouTube videos, checking your emails or playing video games. But with so many computer desk options out there, it can be difficult to choose. It’s important to learn everything you can about the best features to look for in a computer desk, as well as the pricing and the best computer desk options on the market.

What to know before you buy a small computer desk

There are a few things to consider when purchasing a small computer desk.

Choose the right style of desk for you

A lot of computer desks have a more traditional or classic wood style, while other computer desks look more modern or slick when it comes to aesthetics. It’s important to consider the style of the room where you are placing your small computer desk, and to choose your desk style based on the style of the room. For instance, you might like the appearance of a super modern computer desk, but the desk will look out of place if it’s placed in a room with traditional vintage decor.

Select the best shape for your needs

Straight rectangular computer desks tend to be the most popular shape, but there are small computer desks in a wide variety of shapes. Other popular desk shape options include L-shaped corner desks and U-shaped computer desks. These desk shapes are perfect for users who need more surface space on their computer desk.

Look for an ergonomic computer desk

You should think about finding an ergonomic computer desk if you spend plenty of time at your computer. This ergonomic desk can be adjusted to your height and help reduce the risk of repetitive strain injuries, joint issues and back pain.

What to look for in a quality small computer desk

Size and weight

Think about how much space you have available and take any measurements if needed. You should also think about how much work surface space you will need. If you are actually working at your desk, you will probably need more surface space than someone who is just using the desk recreationally.

Material

The most popular options for computer desk materials are glass, metal, real wood and laminate. Some of these materials are more expensive than other materials. For instance, a real wood desk will probably cost at least twice as much as a laminate desk, but it will also be more long-lasting and durable.

Storage space

Think about how much storage space you need. For example, you might be okay with just a plain computer desk with little to no storage, or you might need a lot of different cubby holes and drawers. Keep in mind that you will most likely need to assemble the computer desk on your own, and desks with extra drawers and storage will be harder to assemble than plain and simple desks.

How much you can expect to spend on a small computer desk

There are a couple of different kinds of small computer desks out there, including compact computer desks and wall-mounted computer desks. Wall-mounted computer desks range in price from $60-$200, while compact computer desks go for anywhere from $30-$300.

Small computer desk FAQ

Where do you place a desktop computer on a desk?

A. The computer monitor usually sits on top of the desk, but the computer itself doesn’t necessarily need to sit on the desk as well. There are some computer desks out there that have compartments or shelves where you can place the computer.

Do you need any special tools to assemble your computer desk?

A. Most small computer desks come with the tools you need for proper assembly, but if you purchase a wall-mounted desk, you will most likely need an electric drill with a masonry drill bit to attach the desk to the wall.

Which computer desk materials are the most durable?

A. Solid wood desks tend to be the most durable, which makes them an especially attractive option if you have a larger budget. Wood veneer is also a good choice if you want something durable that’s not too expensive. Metal computer desks are also fairly durable.

What’s the best small computer desk to buy?

Top small computer desk

Prepac Wall Mounted Floating Desk

What you need to know: This well-made computer desk is not too expensive, and it’s available in a wide range of color options.

What you’ll love: This small computer desk is composed of modern wood with laminate surfaces. This incredible computer desk is a work of art and a clever, wall-mounted solution.

What you should consider: Keep in mind that the working area on this small computer desk is fairly limited.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top small computer desk for the money

Techni Mobili Compact Computer Desk

What you need to know: This compact computer desk provides the best value for an affordable value with plenty of flexibility.

What you’ll love: This budget-friendly and compact computer desk provides lots of flexibility and space, and both the working surfaces and the frame of the desk are built to last.

What you should consider: This computer desk is not industrial grade, so it’s not quite as durable as the Prepac desk.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

OneSpace Regallo Computer Desk

What you need to know: This highly versatile computer desk from OneSpace is a great desk option for an affordable price.

What you’ll love: This small computer desk features a swing-out section that doubles your working environment when needed and tucks away under the main desk when you don’t need it.

What you should consider: It’s important to consider that the lower shelf is not deep enough to support a computer.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

