Skip to content
FOX 2
St. Louis
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
St. Louis News
Missouri News
Illinois News
National News
Politics
Contact 2
FOX Files
You Paid For It
True Crime
Hancock & Kelley
Legal Lens
Black History Month
Medical Minute
Proud to Serve
Pulse of St. Louis
Tools for Teachers
Spirit of St. Louis
BestReviews
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
Ice cream brand with southern-inspired flavors wows St. Louis baseball legend
Video
Botanical advisor on Disney’s smash hit ‘Encanto’ studied here in St. Louis
Video
DoJ suing Missouri in federal court over Second Amendment bill
Cooking Channel to feature Loaded Elevated Nachos in St. Charles
Weather
St. Louis Weather Radar
Closings and Delays
St. Louis Weather News
Daily St. Louis Area Forecast
Long-Range Forecast
Watches and Warnings
The Moon
Allergy Index
River levels and flood forecast
Storm Spotter Class
Watch
Segments
Live Video of Newscasts
FOX 2 Program Schedule
KPLR Program Schedule
Breaking News Video – 1
Breaking News Video – 2
Video from SkyFOX Helicopter
St. Louis Area Video Cameras
Rogue Runner
Storm Runner
Tim Ezell’s Inspirational Moments
Traffic
AM Show
Margie’s Money Saver
STL Moms
Pep Zone
Recipes
The Thread
Tim’s Travels
Top Stories
BKM Fitness Bootcamp hosts vaccination event this weekend
Video
Top Stories
Story Stitchers Artists Collective uses art to promote health and safety
Video
Top Stories
‘Cash Cab’ guy Ben Bailey performs stand-up in St. Louis this weekend
Video
How pregnant women with heart conditions take care of themselves
Video
Tim’s Travels: Pickles are a big dill at Aliska’s Amazing Pickles
Video
Money Saver: Huge savings on clearance items from the Coach Outlet
Video
Sports
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Blues
Kansas City Chiefs
St. Louis City SC
China 2022
The Big Game
The Female Field
Athlete of the Week
BattleHawks
College
Prep Zone
Sunday Sports Extra
Top Stories
St. Louis hockey standouts ready to go for Olympic gold Wednesday against Canada
Video
Top Stories
I-Team: Warrant issued for Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Chris Lammons
Video
Umude leads No. 23 Arkansas over Missouri 76-57
Tarasenko nets 2 goals, Blues top Senators 5-2
Joe Buck on ending baseball lockout: ‘Cannot test the patience of the public’
Contests
Proud to Serve Nomination
‘Tools for Teachers’ Nomination
Contest Rules
Top Stories
Take the family to Charlie and the Chocolate Factory at the Fox!
Top Stories
Win a DOG grand prize, including passes to see the new movie and much more!
Top Stories
Win tickets to the St. Charles Boat Show!
Win tickets to see Celebrity Chef Alton Brown at the Fox!
Studio STL
Ask the Expert
Arts And Entertainment
Be Our Guest Certificates
Keepin It Local
Fashion And Beauty
Feature your business or event
Food And Drink
Newsletter
Top Stories
CASA of Southwestern Illinois looking for some superheroes
Video
Top Stories
Que será, será Let out a big hurrah for the Syrah this Wine Down Wednesday!
Video
Toss the hat and go natural with Healthy Hair Solutions
Video
Just snap, swab, and smile more with the Love Your Teeth special!
Video
Don’t go through another Valentine’s Day waiting for a pill to work, call Pine View Medical Clinic
Video
Jobs
Get ready for your new Career!
Post a Job
KPLR
About KPLR
Presidential Libraries, Museums, and more
Watch CW Shows
Top Stories
Ice cream brand with southern-inspired flavors wows St. Louis baseball legend
Video
Top Stories
Botanical advisor on Disney’s smash hit ‘Encanto’ studied here in St. Louis
Video
Top Stories
DoJ suing Missouri in federal court over Second Amendment bill
Cooking Channel to feature Loaded Elevated Nachos in St. Charles
Gun found in student’s backpack at Kirkwood High School
Missouri COVID update: State records 1,574 new cases, 7 virus deaths
Connect
Contact
About Us
Anchors and Reporters
Newsletters
St. Louis Area Events
Advertise
Be a newscast guest
Closed Captioning
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Frequently Asked Questions
Order A Copy Of A Newscast
School Closing Registration
Internships
Student Shadow Program
Work For Us
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Search
Search
Search
Supplies
Best cable clips
Best Brother label maker
Best badge reel
Best personalized stationery
Best notebook binder
More Supplies Headlines
Best thumb tacks
Best invisible ink pen
Best organizer for your desk drawer
Best lanyard for keys
Best mouse pad with wrist rest
Best wrist rest for keyboards
Best custom stamp
Best thank you cards for every occasion
Best magnetic bookmark
Best recycled paper
Popular
How much rain, snow can we expect in STL area over the next two days?
Video
Where are people in Illinois moving to most?
Unusual amount of crows found dead in St. Louis area
Video
Winning $2 million Powerball ticket sold in Illinois
DoJ suing Missouri in federal court over Second Amendment bill
St. Louis Weather
Collinsville, Illinois home completely destroyed by fire this morning
Video