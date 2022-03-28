How to deal with puppy zoomies

Anyone who has ever spent time with a puppy can attest to their seemingly boundless energy. But the typical romping and playing often turn up a notch, resulting in a pup running about at what seems like the speed of light. The technical term for these bursts of energy is frenetic random activity periods but is more commonly known as the zoomies.

Puppies are adorable, but dealing with the zoomies can be frustrating. Just as puppy training is essential to developing good behavior, ways to help your puppy work through periodic bursts of energy are a must. Once you help your puppy handle hyperactivity, you will be able to stay focused on their cuteness and not get distracted by rambunctious releases of pent-up energy.

Why puppies get the zoomies

The release of pent-up energy is the primary reason behind puppy zoomies. This hyperactivity may occur after puppies have spent several hours without interaction with their humans. Zoomie activity may also take place when puppies need more exercise or are simply expressing extreme joy.

Bathtime, play with another canine and stress caused by factors like new surroundings and vet visits may also trigger zoomies. Although this zippy behavior is normal for pups, it may rarely indicate a health concern such as stress, pain or an undiagnosed condition. Therefore, if your puppy has zoomies that occur with other symptoms like panting or whimpering, it’s a good idea to see your vet.

Ways to help ease puppy zoomies

Indulge in play

Puppies love attention and get bored quickly. Spending time with your best friend is stimulating, promotes bonding and helps them release energy in a positive way. During this time, play is essential. Classic puppy toys like balls and plush items are perfect for playing fetch.

Crate train

Not only is crate training the best way to set boundaries and housebreak a new puppy, but a dog crate provides a space of its own that promotes a sense of safety and calm. Crate time will help ease the zoomies when puppies get out of control and need a time-out.

Challenge a puppy mentally

Toys that stimulate young canine minds help to release energy and calm hyperactive behavior. Investing in a toy that prompts your pooch to find an item, solve a puzzle or dispense a treat will keep them intrigued and less likely to zoom around the house.

Satisfy the urge to chew

Puppies also release energy when they chew, as this is a natural urge they need to satisfy. When this need is met, it has a calming effect. Teething toys that are designed for active chewers help in this regard.

Take walks

Walking your puppy is one of the best ways to expend excess energy. Walk your pet at least once a day, making it a long walk whenever possible. Taking a walk in the morning and another in the evening before bedtime is a good plan for extremely energetic pups.

Don’t encourage the behavior

When your puppy zips around, you may be tempted to join in with them. However, this will encourage the zoomies. To counteract it, don’t engage in a chase, and provide a few treats to enforce good behavior.

Try calming products

If your puppy has extreme zoomies that make you feel overwhelmed, check with your vet to see if a calming supplement is a good option. These products chiefly contain natural ingredients that ease overactive pets and are available without a prescription. Typically, they are suitable for puppies over 12 weeks old.

Safety when dealing with puppy zoomies

Regardless of how you choose to guide your puppy through the zoomies, following these tips will help ensure that safety comes first.

Never let your puppy play with toys without supervision.

Discard chewed or broken toys that could become a choking hazard.

Choose a well-fitting collar or harness and durable leash.

Don’t let your puppy run off-leash in parks or near roads.

Keep your puppy away from stairs and other indoor hazards when the zoomies occur.

Best products for dealing with puppy zoomies

