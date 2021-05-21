Which bug repellent for pets is best for summer?

If you are putting a repellent on your pet, avoid any that contain the harmful chemical DEET.

The best summertime bug repellent for pets

Summer is arguably the best time for pets to play outside together. However, in addition to sharing a good time, their interaction with each other and the environment can lead to the spread of bugs.

Pet owners know it’s no fun to deal with bugs. In addition to causing stress and being a nuisance, some of these unwanted creatures can transmit dangerous diseases and cause skin irritation.

One of the best and easiest ways to keep bugs at bay is to use bug repellents. Our top pick is Vet’s Best Natural Mosquito Repellent Spray for Dogs & Cats because it is one of the most effective mosquito repellents out there.

Bugs you can repel

Bug bites or infestations can be dangerous and annoying for your pet. Repellents work on a variety of bugs.

Ticks

If your pet spends time playing outside in the grass and bushes, the chance they will come across ticks is very high. Ticks are carriers of Lyme disease and tick paralysis which are dangerous to pets.

Mosquitoes

Mosquitoes spread heartworms from one pet to another through their bites. Heartworms can cause heart failure, lung disease, organ failure and, in severe cases, pet death.

Fleas

Fleas are the most common bugs that attack animals. They love to hide under the pet’s fur, where they also feed on the pet’s blood. Pets with fleas develop sores, allergic dermatitis and unkempt hair as a result of the persistent scratching.

Bed bugs

Bed bugs are hard to get rid of because they can move from one pet to another with ease. When they get into a home, they cause serious infestations.

Ants

Some ants are poisonous and can cause severe allergic reactions. Fire ants can attack and bite your pet, which can cause your pet to develop itchy hives.

Stinging bugs

Bees, wasps and other crawlers can sting your pets. These stings can result in severe swelling, seizures, severe allergic reactions and respiratory distress.

Poisonous bugs

Fireflies, spiders, monarch butterflies and some centipedes have poisonous toxins that can harm pets if they come into contact.

Price of bug repellents

The price of bug repellents depends on the manufacturer, the size of the product, the cost of ingredients and the retailer. Repellents come in many forms. Some options, like plug-ins or sprays, will cost under $20. Other options, like electronic indoor repellents and top-quality repellents in large quantities, will likely cost more than $20.

Safe bug repellents for pets

The overall best bug repellent for pets

Vet’s Best Natural Mosquito Repellent Spray for Dogs & Cats, 8-oz bottle

This natural pest repellent spray comes in an 8-ounce spray bottle and is suitable for dogs and cats. It has a pleasant smell and is formulated using DEET-free plant-based ingredients that include geraniol oil, lemongrass oil and citronella plants. You can apply it directly on cats and dogs that are older than 12 weeks whenever they go out and reapply after about two hours.

Sold at: Chewy and Amazon

Best insect repellent for pets

Flys-Off Insect Repellent Spray for Dogs & Cats, 6-oz

This insect repellent spray is ideal for use against lice, fleas, ticks, flies, mosquitoes and gnats. The bottle has a user-friendly pump and spray mechanism for easy application. For optimal results, spray it on your pet and comb it through, then spray it on your pet’s bedding and other surfaces.

Sold at Chewy and Amazon

Best collar repellent for cats

Dr. Mercola Flea & Tick Collar for Cats, 1 Collar

This flea and tick repellent collar keeps pesky pests off your cats and kittens. Infused with all-natural insect repellent essential oils, it is an effective way to ward off pests with no harsh chemicals. Ingredients include wintergreen, geranium and almond oils. It is hassle-free, mess-free and easy to wear. It lasts for four months and keeps your cat smelling fresh.

Sold at Amazon

Best vitamin repellent for pets

Flea Away Flea & Tick Oral Treatment for Dogs & Cats, 100 Chewable Tablets

This oral treatment for dogs and cats is a natural and safe way to protect your pets from pests. The chewable vitamins promote healthy skin, shiny fur and strong bones, all while covering up the smell of carbon dioxide that attracts pests to your pets. It also clears sores and scabs caused by pests on your pet’s skin.

Sold at Amazon

Best ultrasonic repeller for homes with pets

Neatmaster Ultrasonic Pest Repeller

This plug-in repellent comes with three function modes with different light colors: red for serious pest infestation, purple for moderate infestation and green for light infestation. It has a large coverage area and does not have any harmful poisons or chemicals.

Sold at Amazon

Best backyard bug repellent

Cutter Backyard Bug Control

This spectrum lawn spray treats up to 5,000 square feet of lawn and kills mosquitoes, fleas, beetles, earwigs and ants. You attach its quick hose-end sprayer to a garden hose and spray your outdoor spaces. It can last all summer and offers up to 12 weeks of protection.

Sold at Amazon

Best repellent for bugs, pests and more

Ultrasonic Pest Control Set

This bug-repelling gadget will work anywhere effectively. All you need to do is plug it in and you are good to go. It uses innovative ultrasonic technology to protect people and pets against different kinds of pests, such as mosquitos, ants, fleas, cockroaches, spiders and even rats.

Sold at Amazon

Best dog blanket repellent

Insect Shield Insect Repellant Dog Blanket

This dog blanket repellant gives year-round protection for your pets. It has built-in revolutionary technology that wards off flies, ticks, mosquitoes and fleas. It is odorless, breathable, soft, cozy and warm, keeping your pet’s bed comfortable and pest-free. It is machine washable and easy to maintain.

Sold at Amazon

Best indoor pest control device

Gloue Ultrasonic Pest Repeller & Pest Plug

This easy-to-use noiseless pest control device is made for use in the home and protects both pets and people. It is so silent that you can install it in your baby’s room. It can effectively control and cover an area of up to 1,200 square feet.

Sold at Amazon

