Samsung TVs are deeply discounted, but the sale ends Sunday

Keep an eye out for Samsung’s latest flagship TV lineup, which combines quantum dot filtration and OLED panels to produce some of the best image quality ever.

Popular Samsung TVs that are $500+ off right now

With America’s most popular football game right around the corner, now’s a great time to upgrade your home theater. To commemorate the occasion, there are some excellent Samsung TVs available at heavy discounts right now. They range from Samsung’s best budget-friendly models to ultra-premium, 75-inch 4K TVs. Some of Samsung’s top overall QLED TVs are massively discounted, but it’s important to act fast because these sales only last until Sunday.

Why pick a Samsung TV?

Samsung is one of the most well-known electronics manufacturers in the world, responsible for a huge range of effective and reliable devices including premium smartphones and high-tech kitchen appliances. Their TVs are among the best on the market and many are equipped with cutting-edge technology such as quantum dot filtration and local dimming.

The best high-end Samsung 4K TVs are excellent for fancy home theaters. Most are outfitted with impressive features and specs such as high contrast ratios, full-featured HDMI 2.1 ports, 120Hz refresh rates and advanced gaming functions like low latency mode and automatic HDR configuration.

But Samsung offers more than just top-of-the-line electronics. Even their affordable TVs are excellent choices, most using panel technology that delivers good cinematic performance in dark rooms as well as good image quality in moderately lit spaces. No matter what you’re watching this Sunday, you’re going to get a great picture.

Samsung TVs currently on sale

Samsung Neo QN90A

This is basically the cream of the crop as far as 4K TVs go. It boasts not only refined QLED filtering but also a Mini LED backlight and industry-leading dimming algorithm, which combine to deliver just about the best HDR performance on the market.

Samsung Neo QN85A

This is one of the best TVs ever for watching sports thanks to a panel technology that maximizes viewing angle and uniformity across the display without sacrificing much in terms of color volume and contrast.

Samsung Q80T

One way to find a great deal on a premium 4K TV is by looking at the releases from 1-2 years ago. This one hit the market in 2020 and performs nearly as well as the most recent models. In fact, unless you have it side by side with its direct replacement, you probably won’t notice that it’s an older model.

Samsung’s The Frame

Easily one of the company’s most aesthetically refined models, The Frame is designed to accentuate your home’s decor while also providing high-resolution entertainment. It’s even equipped with an ambient artwork mode that lets it simulate a variety of some of the most famous pieces in art history.

Samsung Q60A

For an impressive performance at a surprisingly low cost, it’s hard to beat the Q60A, one of Samsung’s newest and most budget-friendly offerings. An optimized dual-backlight system helps deliver above-average contrast and color volume for such an affordable TV.

Samsung AU8000

If you want something huge for large groups to enjoy games, sports and movies together, there aren’t many choices as affordable as the 85-inch version of the AU8000. It doesn’t have a ton of high-end features, but its black levels and static contrast ratio are excellent for its price range.

Samsung Neo QN800A

Those in the market for truly cutting-edge technology should consider this heavily discounted 8K TV. If you have the advanced equipment needed to drive it, you can get better visual fidelity with this model than almost any other TV in the world.

Samsung’s The Terrace, 55 inches

Quite a bit different from most, this one boasts an IP55 rating for protection from dust and water damage and is specifically designed for durability and brightness in a partly sunny outdoor space. As the name directly implies, it’s perfect for a terrace or patio.

