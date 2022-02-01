Skip to content
FOX 2
St. Louis
14°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
St. Louis News
Missouri News
Illinois News
National News
Politics
Contact 2
FOX Files
You Paid For It
True Crime
Hancock & Kelley
Legal Lens
Black History Month
Medical Minute
Proud to Serve
Pulse of St. Louis
Tools for Teachers
Spirit of St. Louis
BestReviews
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
More than 300 flights canceled at Lambert Airport during winter storm
Video
Couple welcomes baby born on 2/2/22 at 22:22 after struggling to conceive for years
Video
Unpaid taxes discovered during fire department’s fight against vacant death traps
Video
Video shows St. Louis police officer’s fight for recovery after shooting
Video
Weather
St. Louis Weather Radar
Closings and Delays
St. Louis Weather News
Daily St. Louis Area Forecast
Long-Range Forecast
Watches and Warnings
The Moon
Allergy Index
River levels and flood forecast
Storm Spotter Class
Watch
Segments
Live Video of Newscasts
FOX 2 Program Schedule
KPLR Program Schedule
Breaking News Video – 1
Breaking News Video – 2
Video from SkyFOX Helicopter
St. Louis Area Video Cameras
Rogue Runner
Storm Runner
Tim Ezell’s Inspirational Moments
Traffic
AM Show
Margie’s Money Saver
STL Moms
Pep Zone
Recipes
The Thread
Tim’s Travels
Top Stories
BBB’s tips for avoiding getting scammed this Valentine’s Day
Video
Top Stories
Tim’s Travels: Shred some fresh powder on Art Hill
Video
Top Stories
Tim’s Travels: It is a perfect day for some comfort food!
Video
Valentine’s Day date ideas from Morgan Casey
Video
SLU enrolling people in Chikungunya vaccine clinical trial
Video
Money Saver: Valentine’s Day looks for less from Nordstrom Rack
Video
Sports
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Blues
Kansas City Chiefs
St. Louis City SC
China 2022
The Big Game
The Female Field
Athlete of the Week
BattleHawks
College
Prep Zone
Sunday Sports Extra
Top Stories
Six years after leaving St. Louis, Rams exec says ‘work to do’ in L.A.
Top Stories
St. Louis Blues forward in running for NHL’s fastest skater award
Kofi’s big effort sparks Illini to win over Wisconsin, 80-67
Billikens win in double overtime, Collins with huge game
Late-game troubles mount for Tigers in loss to Florida
Video
Contests
Proud to Serve Nomination
‘Tools for Teachers’ Nomination
Contest Rules
Top Stories
Win LUKE BRYAN tickets before they go on sale!
Top Stories
Josh Groban is coming to St. Louis – Win tickets EVERY DAY this week!
Top Stories
CHEER Live is coming! Win tickets before you can buy them!
Studio STL
Ask the Expert
Arts And Entertainment
Be Our Guest Certificates
Keepin It Local
Fashion And Beauty
Feature your business or event
Food And Drink
Newsletter
Top Stories
Sowing the seeds of love in the tunnel of love at the City Museum
Video
Top Stories
Approved Home Improvements has 40% off all internal chimney repairs
Video
Great Rivers Greenways wants to hear from you!
Video
Take a picture of your pooch for the Bark in the Park mascot contest
Video
Spinning your wheel – the St. Louis Wheel celebrates its own day on February 14
Video
Jobs
Get ready for your new Career!
Post a Job
KPLR
About KPLR
Presidential Libraries, Museums, and more
Watch CW Shows
Top Stories
More than 300 flights canceled at Lambert Airport during winter storm
Video
Top Stories
Couple welcomes baby born on 2/2/22 at 22:22 after struggling to conceive for years
Video
Top Stories
Unpaid taxes discovered during fire department’s fight against vacant death traps
Video
Video shows St. Louis police officer’s fight for recovery after shooting
Video
Drugs hidden in furniture leads to largest bust in St. Louis DEA history
Video
St. Louis residents help neighbors shovel out of the snow
Video
Connect
Contact
About Us
Anchors and Reporters
Newsletters
St. Louis Area Events
Advertise
Be a newscast guest
Closed Captioning
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Frequently Asked Questions
Order A Copy Of A Newscast
School Closing Registration
Internships
Student Shadow Program
Work For Us
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Search
Search
Search
Soccer
Best Nike soccer shoes
Best size five soccer ball
Popular
Drugs hidden in furniture leads to largest bust in St. Louis DEA history
Video
Traffic
Couple finds vintage blueprints, hidden door while restoring a Collinsville home
Gallery
How much more snow should the St. Louis area expect?
Video
Third wave of light snow possible in parts of St. Louis region
Video
St. Louis Weather
Hundreds of National Guard troops help stranded drivers in Missouri
Video