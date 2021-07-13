The best yoga blocks

Yoga blocks can be used as seating during meditation, especially if you prefer sitting in Padmasana (lotus position).

Yoga blocks

Whether you’re a beginner or seasoned yogi, you’ve experienced the learning curve of mastering more challenging poses in your practice. Yoga blocks are used in studios to help yogis ease into positions and find their balance. They’re also helpful for self-paced home practice between classes.

Yoga blocks add inches and reach where needed, which is just enough to help you acclimate to new or more difficult poses. While they’re lightweight, yoga blocks feature dense, durable construction to support your body weight and remain stable while you make minor refinements to poses.

Thinking about investing in a yoga block? Take a look at our buying guide to find the best one for your practice. We’re sharing our top choice, REEHUT EVA Yoga Block, which is made from nonslip EVA foam to help you maintain balance on hardwood or linoleum floors.

Considerations when choosing yoga blocks

Yoga block uses

Yoga and Pilates: Yoga blocks are used in yoga and Pilates studios to help students reach deeper stretches while maintaining balance and form. Some people use them to elevate the hips or glutes in certain poses, while others use them to connect to the ground if they can’t yet reach it on their own.

Physical therapy: Yoga blocks can be used as therapeutic devices both on their own and in conjunction with other equipment. They’re manipulated for stretching and grip strength exercises. Since they’re lightweight (between four ounces and two pounds), they’re also used for controlled weight lifting.

Yoga blocks features

Size

Most yoga blocks used in studios are 6 by 9 inches and are either 3 or 4 inches thick. If you have smaller hands, 3-inch blocks offer a better-fitting grip. If you have larger hands or prefer a wider surface area, choose a 4-inch block instead.

There are also yoga blocks with dimensions that are different from traditional studio-sized blocks. These are often used as therapeutic devices and can measure between 10 and 18 inches in length.

Edges

All yoga blocks have rounded-off edges, though some are beveled or have pronounced curves. This small detail makes a world of difference when it comes to grip, as the block is contoured to the shape of your hand.

Colors

Most yoga blocks are available in a wide variety of colors, designs, and patterns. While this aesthetic feature doesn’t impact your practice by any means, you might feel a bit of a boost using a yoga block in your favorite color or one that matches your mat.

Popular materials for yoga blocks

Foam

Most of the time, yoga blocks are made from high-density EVA foam. Inexpensive foam varieties are known for collapsing with weight and may retain moisture or odors. High-end blocks, such as those used in studios, can hold up to heavy use and may be antibacterial, low-odor, or moisture-resistant.

Cork

Cork yoga blocks can provide a better grip, as they have a naturally textured finish. They’re usually heavier than foam blocks, which are hit or miss for yogis. Cork is also an option for those concerned with ethical sourcing, as there are strict guidelines and laws regarding harvesting cork.

Recycled materials

Many yoga blocks are made from recycled or reclaimed materials. Manufacturers list what percentage of recycled materials (such as foam or plastics) have been used in production. Some companies accept donations of used yoga equipment to produce recycled blocks as well.

Yoga blocks price

Basic yoga blocks cost $10 and below, and while they don’t have bells and whistles, they’re available in more than one size. Mid-range blocks cost closer to $20 and are made with nontoxic or eco-friendly materials. Studio-quality yoga blocks and deluxe sets cost around $35.

Yoga blocks FAQ

How long do yoga blocks last?

A. If you use yoga blocks on a regular basis and take good care of them, chances are they’ll last for a couple years. After that, you may begin to notice small pieces chipping off or peeling, in which case it’s time for a replacement.

Which size yoga block should I buy?

A. Many yogis purchase standard 6-by-9-inch blocks like the ones used in studios. If your home exercise routine includes various types of training, consider yoga blocks in multiple sizes to manipulate them in different exercises.

Yoga blocks we recommend

Best of the best

REEHUT’s EVA Yoga Block

Our take: Sturdy, well-made block for use at home or in studio settings.

What we like: Made from nontoxic, nonslip materials. Available in several colors and two sizes.

What we dislike: May scratch or rip with heavy handling.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best bang for your buck

Fledo’s Two-Piece Yoga Block Set

Our take: Popular two-pack that’s affordable and well-made.

What we like: Moisture-resistant materials. Lightweight yet extra-firm support. Eco-friendly EVA foam.

What we dislike: May have a chemical smell upon arrival, but it dissipates.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Live Infinitely’s Premium Yoga Blocks with Strap

Our take: Deluxe block set with strap to maximize your yoga practice experience.

What we like: Soft beveled edges. Comes with a one-year warranty. Odor-resistant.

What we dislike: Smaller than standard size.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

