State-by-state, the most popular cocktails in the US

Google really is awesome. Besides being an online tool to find useful gadgets for parents or to research the best deals you can get on Prime Day, Google is a vast database filled with information that gives you a peek into how the world works. UpgradedPoints recently published a list of the most popular cocktails in each state. The results were obtained from scrutinizing post-quarantine Google Trends data to see which cocktails Americans searched for the most.

The most popular cocktails

Honorable mention: Paloma

A Paloma is crafted with tequila, lime juice and grapefruit juice, grapefruit soda or grapefruit simple syrup. Originating in Mexico, this drink takes the number one spot in California.

#9: Old fashioned

An old fashioned is a whiskey-based drink with bitters, simple syrup and fruit. It’s popular in Mississippi and Wisconsin.

#8: Bellini

You only need two ingredients to make a bellini: Prosecco and peach puree. Of course, you can switch it up with your favorite fruity addition, such as mango, as well. This is the top choice for Alabama and Oklahoma.

#7: Dark n’ stormy

This drink is a favorite in Montana and Rhode Island. It’s made with dark rum and ginger beer and served over ice with a slice of lime. If you don’t have an actual lime, lime juice or simple syrup can be used.

#6: Margarita

The margarita can be served on the rocks or frozen. While there are many versions, the classic includes tequila, triple sec and lime juice. This drink tops the charts in Missouri, New Hampshire and Texas.

#5: Mojito

The mojito is a Cuban cocktail made with white rum, soda water, sugar, lime juice and mint. This fun, summer beverage rules in Arkansas, Virginia and Washington.

#4: White Russian

The timeless white Russian is a solid choice for people living in Alaska, Minnesota and West Virginia. It’s made with vodka, Kahlua and cream.

#3: Wine cooler

A wine cooler is a light, refreshing option that’s made using wine and fruit juice as the main ingredients. It’s the drink of choice in Kansas, Kentucky and Pennsylvania.

#2: Pina colada

The runner-up beverage is a pina colada. This drink features rum, cream of coconut (or coconut milk) and pineapple juice. It can be served shaken or stirred. The top states for this beverage are Florida, New Jersey and New Mexico.

#1: Mimosa

The most popular drink in the States is the mimosa. It’s simple to make, only requiring orange juice and sparkling wine or Champagne. If you prefer, however, you can swap out the OJ with your favorite juice, such as cranberry juice or apple cider. This drink is popular in Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, North Carolina and Tennessee.

Best items for making cocktails

