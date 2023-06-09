BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details

ADD HEAT AND WATCH THESE MARSHMALLOWS REACT IN JUST SECONDS

Whether you’re sitting around a campfire or a beach bonfire, summer is the time to enjoy s’mores. The classic recipe of graham crackers, chocolate and marshmallows may be simple, but it’s so delicious that you can’t stop at just one.

If you’re tired of the same old marshmallows holding your s’mores together, Jet-Puffed’s color-changing marshmallows can give them a brand-new look. They’re just as fluffy and tasty as traditional Jet-Puffed marshmallows, so you can make perfect s’mores every time.

Shop this article: Jet-Puffed Color Changers Marshmallows, Outland Living Fire Table and Cuisinart S’more to Love Roasting Reel

WHAT ARE JET-PUFFED COLOR CHANGERS MARSHMALLOWS?

Jet-Puffed has been making marshmallows for more than 50 years. In that time, they’ve experimented with different sizes, including mini marshmallows for hot cocoa, and seasonal flavors like peppermint for winter and pumpkin spice for fall. However, the Color Changers are the brand’s first color-changing marshmallows, which are sure to brighten up your s’mores this summer.

Each bag contains a mix of pink and blue marshmallows. When you heat them, the pink turn orange and the blue turn green. You don’t necessarily need a campfire or bonfire, either. Any heat source, including a microwave, will change the marshmallows’ color in just 10 seconds. You can find the Color Changers in grocery stores nationwide through September.

BEST S’MORES SUPPLIES

Jet-Puffed Color Changer Marshmallows

These color-changing marshmallows can make s’mores more fun for children and adults alike. Each bag contains 12 ounces of marshmallows, providing plenty for your next campfire.

Sold by Target

Outland Living Fire Table

With this fire pit in your yard, you can whip up s’mores whenever the mood strikes. It features a push-button spark ignition that gives you excellent control over the fire. Best of all, the resulting flames are 100% smoke-free.

Sold by Amazon

Radiate XL Outdoor Portable Campfire

Have an open flame ready to toast your marshmallows wherever you are with this convenient portable campfire. It’s small and lightweight for easy packing and features eco-friendly ingredients like recycled soy wax and paper briquettes.

Sold by Amazon

Cuisinart S’more to Love Roasting Reel

This convenient fork features a telescoping handle that lets you roast marshmallows over a fire at a distance, making it safer for kids. It extends to a full 21 inches and has a crank that rotates the food for even toasting.

Sold by Amazon

Hershey’s S’mores Kit

This kit includes all the ingredients you need to make 18 s’mores, including classic Hershey’s Milk Chocolate bars. The convenient package is handy for camping trips or evenings at the beach.

Sold by Amazon

Nostalgia Tabletop Indoor Electric S’mores Maker

With this indoor s’mores maker, you don’t have to skip making s’mores on rainy nights. It uses a flameless heater to roast marshmallows and has a sturdy base with slots to hold your chocolate, marshmallows and graham crackers.

Sold by Amazon

Hershey’s Deluxe S’mores Caddy

If you make s’mores regularly, this deluxe caddy case helps organize all your ingredients and keeps them airtight to maintain their freshness. The upper tray holds chocolate bars and graham crackers, while the lower compartment can fit an entire bag of marshmallows.

Sold by Target

MallowMe Marshmallow Roasting Sticks

These high-quality roasting forks are made of 18/8 stainless steel, so they can toast many marshmallows without rusting. They have smooth wooden handles that provide a secure grip and are long enough to allow kids to hold them over the fire safely.

Sold by Amazon

S’more to Love Six S’mores Maker

Forget about having to make s’mores over a campfire or bonfire with this s’mores maker for the grill or oven. You can easily stack the ingredients for six s’mores inside the cage to make enough for the whole family.

Sold by Amazon

Hammer + Axe Campfire S’mores Board

This all-in-one s’mores maker features a slot for holding fuel and compartments for holding your ingredients and the included skewers. All the parts are removable for easy cleaning.

Sold by Amazon

Losvio S’mores Station Caddy

This adorable farmhouse-inspired storage box is large enough to hold all the chocolate, graham crackers and marshmallows you need for your next s’mores night. It has handles to make it easier to carry out to your fire pit or grill.

Sold by Amazon

WixiTool S’mores Bamboo Marshmallow Sticks

For camping trips or nights at the beach, these disposable skewers make it easy to roast marshmallows for your s’mores. They’re made of eco-friendly bamboo and are naturally biodegradable.

Sold by Amazon

