Which kitchen floor mat is best?

If you routinely spend hours on your feet in the kitchen, whether for work or culinary play, you know the toll it takes on your body. Standing may be better for your health than sitting, but your knees, hips and back begin to feel sore and achy. At home, you can remedy this by adding a floor mat. More than a rug, the best kitchen floor mat provides cushioned relief and fights the pain that comes from standing too long.

The NewLife GelPro Anti-Fatigue Designer Comfort Kitchen Floor Mat is an ergonomically designed mat that prevents joint pain and can be customized with various colors and sizes.

What to know before you buy a kitchen floor mat

Size

The kitchen floor mat you select needs to fit comfortably in your space. If it’s too small, it won’t be much benefit for where you need it, but a mat that’s too large for the space can be a tripping hazard.

Rectangular mats that provide enough space so that you are not constantly stepping off and on the mat are best. Mat sizes range from smaller mats (32 inches long and 20 inches wide) to extra-long (around 100 inches long by 30 inches wide).

Material

Consider the material at the core of the mat as well as on the outside. Anti-fatigue kitchen floor mats come with an inner layer of either a thick foam core or gel. The outer layer is usually synthetic. Look for antimicrobial covers that resist stains.

Thickness and firmness

Although the thickness and firmness vary depending on your desired level of support, there are a few guidelines to consider.

Mats should be no thicker than 1 inch . More than that becomes a tripping hazard or makes it difficult to step on and off.

. More than that becomes a tripping hazard or makes it difficult to step on and off. Your desired firmness is personal . Try out a few to see what feels best.

. Try out a few to see what feels best. A responsive mat should sink slightly when you step onto it but bounce back into shape quickly when you step off.

What to look for in a quality kitchen floor mat

Water-resistant

Spills happen in the kitchen, and the last thing you want is for your kitchen mat to soak it up like a sponge. Synthetic outer covers help repel water, as does a rubber underlayer.

Nonskid

One of the main causes of injury in the kitchen is tripping and falling. Any kitchen floor mat you select must be stable and sturdy. Look for a mat with nonskid rubber backing to keep it in place.

Beveled edges

Another feature in terms of stability is beveled edges. Beveled edges prevent the mat from curling up under hot, humid kitchen conditions.

How much you can expect to spend on a kitchen floor mat

They may not be glamorous, but floor mats in the kitchen are a critical piece of equipment that can improve your safety and comfort as you cook. Expect to spend $10-$100.

Kitchen floor mat FAQ

How do you choose the best color mat for your kitchen?

A. With many color options to choose from, you can select the mat that matches your kitchen decor. On the other hand, keep in mind that darker mats more easily show crumbs and debris. If keeping a tidy look is important to you, select a lighter mat.

Where is the best place for a kitchen mat?

A. The short answer is to place the mat where you do the most work. For many people, this is in front of a work surface where food prep occurs. Others might like to have a mat in front of their stove for long sessions with risotto or other labor-intensive dishes.

Keep in mind that any drawers or doors need to clear the mat easily no matter where it is placed. Some mats may not be appropriate for placement in front of the oven, either. Check with the manufacturer to ensure that the inner material or outer cover are not subject to heat-related damage from your stove.

What’s the best kitchen floor mat to buy?

Top kitchen floor mat

NewLife GelPro Anti-Fatigue Designer Comfort Kitchen Floor Mat

What you need to know: This is a popular mat that is comfortable and well-designed.

What you’ll love: It comes in various colors and sizes. The edges are beveled to prevent them from dangerously curling up. The cushioning is ergonomic to protect joints.

What you should consider: Even with the beveling, some users report curling edges as the mat ages.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Top kitchen floor mat for the money

iDesign Bamboo Nonskid Water-Resistant Floor Mat

What you need to know: If you prefer a more organic feel in your kitchen, this is the mat for you.

What you’ll love: Bamboo feels better on bare feet than rubber or other plastic mats. It is water-resistant and has a nonstick coating on the bottom to prevent sliding. It’s available in six sizes and also comes in sets of two.

What you should consider: The nonstick coating underneath left marks on some kitchen floors.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Amazon Basics Anti-Fatigue Standing Comfort Mat

What you need to know: It’s not going to win any design contests, but it fights fatigue and body soreness from hours in the kitchen.

What you’ll love: Its surface resists stains and scratches. The foam takes the shape of your feet for ideal support. It’s available in two colors and also comes in packs of five.

What you should consider: It’s very basic and not at all stylish. There is also an odor when it’s first opened.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Suzannah Kolbeck writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.