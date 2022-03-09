Best Scooby-Doo game

The history of “Scooby-Doo” spans over half a century, with the show first airing in 1969 on CBS before moving on to ABC and other channels in the following decades.

Which Scooby-Doo games are best?

“Scooby-Doo” is a classic cartoon, and enthusiasts of the mystery show are sure to love games based on the theme. While it may not be the show with the largest following in the modern age, it still has enough fans to be used as a theme for several games. You can find games including Scooby and the gang in a wide range of styles, so there’s sure to be something you can enjoy.

The Scooby-Doo In-Home Escape Room Game is a favorite for people 8 and older.

What to know before you buy a Scooby-Doo game

“Scooby-Doo” TV show

The many iterations of the “Scooby-Doo” show feature main characters Shaggy, Fred, Daphne, Velma and the lovable, cowardly and goofy dog Scooby-Doo. Most games with the theme follow suit. In the show, Scooby and the gang solve mysteries and find out who is really behind the masks of ghouls, ghosts and monsters. Several games depict the classic bunch and their Mystery Machine van, and most center around mystery themes, paying homage to the show.

Types of Scooby-Doo games

You can find many Scooby-Doo games, depending on what kinds of games you prefer. While Scooby-Doo board games are most common, a few video games are available for Nintendo Wii and other older-generation consoles. In addition, you can find a few online and mobile Scooby-Doo games. You can also find Scooby-Doo-themed puzzles, Jenga sets and bingo boards. Many games also include a role-playing element, letting players play as Scooby, Shaggy, Fred, Daphne or Velma.

Recipient

If you’re buying the game for someone else, you’ll want to consider your recipient’s preferences, play style and age. Many of the best family games, for example, offer a simplified approach that works well for all ages.

What to look for in a quality Scooby-Doo game

Fun

Any game you play is intended to be fun. Some prefer puzzles to be worked on alone or in groups, while others like a board game that lets as many players play as possible. Still, others find video games or mobile games more fun. As for “Scooby-Doo” games, there are many kinds that play on the show’s themes.

Scooby-Doo characters and villains

Scooby-Doo games include a range of fun characters to play as, and spooky villains to compete against. Most notably, many of these games let users play as Scooby and the rest of the gang, which can be a blast for fans of the show. In addition, many Scooby-Doo games are extra fun for mirroring the air of intrigue seen on the show, as players try to solve mysteries and conquer villains.

Age-appropriate

When buying a game, it’s important to pick something age-appropriate. Scooby-Doo games are mostly made for children, though you can find many fun games for adults, too. If you’re hoping to find a game for toddlers and young children, it’s best to avoid games with small pieces. For older children and adults, it’s worth investing in something a little more challenging.

Number of players

Another factor to consider when buying a Scooby-Doo game is how many players you hope to include. You can find games designed to be played alone, or games allowing for up to six players — with a few games allowing even more. Many also include a wide range of numbers of players, making them more versatile. For example, some can be played with one to six players, so how many people are present matters less.

Replayable

When buying games, it’s worthwhile to choose something with a high level of replay value. While any fun game can offer unlimited replays, certain games also include a variety of scenarios that add several hours of replayability. In addition, something such as Scooby-Doo cards gives you a high degree of use if you play a lot of card games.

How much you can expect to spend on Scooby-Doo games

You can find free Scooby-Doo mobile games on the Apple App Store, while some cheap games cost as little as $8. Scooby-Doo board games and other at-home activities can range in price from $12-$100.

Scooby-Doo game FAQ

Is there a Scooby-Doo game for the Nintendo Switch?

A. No, though many fans have requested it. Other Nintendo systems have gotten their own Scooby titles, including the popular Scooby-Doo and the Spooky Swamp for Nintendo Wii.

What Scooby-Doo board games can you buy?

A. Scooby-Doo-themed games include versions of classics like Monopoly and Clue and independent titles such as the popular Scooby-Doo Fright at the Fun Park game.

What’s the best Scooby-Doo game to buy?

Top Scooby-Doo game

Scooby-Doo Escape From The Haunted Mansion In-Home Escape Room Game

What you need to know: This fun puzzle game features multiple escape-room scenarios, each of which can be played with up to six players at home.

What you’ll love: It’s perfect for children 8 and older and most games last around 100 minutes. The game comes with a game manual, five escape-room narrative booklets, five playable Scooby-Doo characters and a handful of other game pieces.

What you should consider: This game might be difficult for younger kids because of its complex puzzles.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Scooby-Doo game for the money

Aquarius Scooby-Doo Family Bingo Set

What you need to know: This bingo set is super affordable compared to other Scooby-Doo games, and it makes for the perfect family night activity.

What you’ll love: This is a great budget buy, letting buyers play with several players at once. It comes with 18 total bingo cards and 42 calling cards, as well as 150 bingo chips. Aquarius also makes Sesame Street and Peanuts bingo, among others.

What you should consider: The bingo pieces are small and shouldn’t be used for toddlers or younger children.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Avalon Hill Scooby-Doo In Betrayal At Mystery Mansion Board Game

What you need to know: This is a Scooby-Doo-themed version of Betrayal at House on The Hill, featuring 25 haunt scenarios and an included “family night” set of rules.

What you’ll love: This game has more replayability than many other scenario-based games. It can be played with three to five players, and it also lets users play as Scooby, Shaggy, Fred, Velma or Daphne — each with unique stats such as strength, intelligence and others.

What you should consider: It’s more expensive than many board games, and it also has a bit of a learning curve.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

