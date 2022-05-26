Which Gabby’s Dollhouse gift is best?

Hey, Gabby! Take us to the dollhouse! Gabby’s Dollhouse is the popular Dreamworks show on Netflix that follows Gabby and her best stuffed animal friend, Pandy Paws, as they go on adventures. With cute crafts, mini-worlds and adorable kitty characters, this show captures the imaginations of kids preschool-aged and up. If you’re looking for a Gabby’s Dollhouse gift that kids will love, you can find everything from plush to playsets. With a wardrobe of clothing and accessories as well, you can choose a gift that is both whimsical and practical. As the theme song says, “Little by little, let’s live in the meow!”

Best playsets

Deluxe Figure Gift Set

Fans of the show will adore this set which includes seven characters with which to play. Act out scenes from the show with Gabby, Pandy Paws, MerCat, Cakey Cat, Kitty Fairy, CatRat and Baby Box figures. Just like Gabby, kids can unbox their own dollhouse delivery to find a new accessory. This is a great starter toy for kids who love the show.

Sold by Amazon

Purrfect dollhouse

This 15-piece dollhouse brings the show to life. Kids will love playing with this 2-foot-tall dollhouse, which includes features from the show like a dollhouse delivery tower and a working cat-a-vator. With sounds from the show, kids will feel like they’re really in the dollhouse as they play with the 3.5-inch Gabby and Pandy Paws figure along with their furniture, accessories and two Dollhouse Deliveries. Live in the meow with this awesome toy!

Sold by Amazon

Meow-mazing mini figures 12-pack

Kids will love this set of 12 adorable mini figures with doll stands with themes to match them. The set includes all of the classic characters like Gabby and Pandy Paws, along with two very special friends, Kitty Fairy with a special finish and an exclusive sparkly MerCat you won’t find in any other collection. The dollhouse capsule is reusable and contains a surprise figure. The box doubles as Cakey Cat’s kitchen. With a QR code on the bottom of the dollhouse capsule, you can unlock a reward in the free Gabby’s Dollhouse app.

Sold by Amazon

Best doll and plush gifts

8-inch Gabby doll

This sweet 8-inch Gabby doll is dressed in the classic outfit from the show. With poseable arms and legs, Gabby can play in all sorts of imaginative scenes. Kids can style gorgeous curly hair, put on Gabby’s signature cat ears headband and let the fun begin!

Sold by Amazon

13-inch talking Pandy Paws plush

With this talking Pandy Paws plush toy, kids can pretend to be Gabby and hang out with their best friend. Featuring two songs and ten sounds and phrases, this plush doll includes authentic details like the Pandy pack. All you have to do is squeeze and hold the paw, and it will light up and play the songs. Repeat for more sounds and phrases. Get ready for a hug attack with this cutie!

Sold by Amazon

7-inch Cakey Cat plush

Get cuddly with this sweet Cakey Cat plush. With authentic embroidered cake sprinkles and soft, huggable fabric, Cakey Cat makes the perfect addition to the playroom. Kids will love pretending to be Gabby and taking Cakey Cat on adventures.

Sold by Amazon

Best clothing

Paw-tastic t-shirt

Kids will love showing off their Gabby’s dollhouse fandom with this comfy classic fit t-shirt. Featuring Pandy Paws, Cakey Cat, Fairy Cat and Gabby, this t-shirt comes in a variety of colors including navy, baby blue, pink and purple. Whether they wear it to school or the playground, kids will be inspired by Gabby all day.

Sold by Amazon

Short-sleeved dress

This handmade cotton and spandex dress will make your Gabby’s dollhouse fan feel like the life of the party. Available in sizes 12 months to 7 years, the dress comes printed with all of the classic characters from the show, including Gabby and Pandy Paws. Short-sleeved and knee-length, it is the perfect party dress.

Sold by Etsy

Best accessories

Magical musical cat ears headband

Kids can be just like Gabby with her signature cat ears headband. Identical to the ones Gabby wears in the show, these ears have three play modes, lights and can play over 10 sounds from the show, including phrases and songs that kids will recognize and sing along to. Little ones can pretend to be Gabby and say the magic words, “A pinch on the left, pinch, pinch on the right!” Pinch the left ear to hear Gabby’s voice, and pinch the right ear for sound effects and songs. Dressed as Gabby, the magical possibilities for kids are endless!

Sold by Amazon

Hair bow

Style your child’s hair with a bow featuring Gabby and Pandy Paws. This bow is handmade with a choice of an alligator clip or nylon band to hold it in place. Choose a 4-inch or 5-inch bow. Cute and stylish, this bow is sure to please fans of the show.

Sold by Etsy

Best books

Cat-tastic Heroes to the Rescue book

Based on one of the episodes of the show, this 24-page book comes with stickers and punch-out trading cards. In the book, after unboxing a superhero surprise, Gabby and Pandy Paws become the Dollhouse Defenders. This is perfect timing because CatRat has just become a supervillain, so Super Gabby and Super Pandy must save Cakey and the rest of the Gabby cats before it’s too late! Whether they read it at school or at bedtime, kids who love the show will find this book an essential part of their libraries.

Sold by Amazon

Gabby’s Dollhouse Water Wonder book

This awesome 12-page board book is a storybook and activity book all in one. Let their imaginations run wild with this fun gift. Use the included water pen to reveal hidden clues in the story to help Gabby and the Gabby cats on a scavenger hunt. The best part is that once kids have completed the book, they can let it dry and do it all over again! The adventure never ends!

Sold by Amazon

Lorianne Palinkas writes for BestReviews.

