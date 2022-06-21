Which LEGO Friends set is best?

LEGO Friends is a line of toys that focuses on the lives of five teenage girls: Andrea, Emma, Mia, Olivia and Stephanie. The LEGO Friends line depicts scenes from life in the fictional town of Heartlake City. These mini-dolls each have their own interests, and the LEGO Friends Sets that include their names are focused on those interests.

If you are interested in helping Mia and Emma rescue dolphins and sea lions and find the secret treasure in an abandoned shack on a mini-island, take a good look at the 602-piece LEGO Friends Lighthouse Rescue Center 41380 Building Kit.

What to know before you buy a LEGO Friends Set

There are more than 200 LEGO Friends Sets covering many different areas of interest.

Themes

Here are some of the most popular themes of LEGO Friends sets:

Animals: Kids interested in animals have many different LEGO Friends sets from which to choose . These include a veterinary clinic, a jungle rescue, doggy day care, horse training and a dozen more.

Kids who love being around the water like these LEGO Friends sets that include sailboats, party boats and surfer beachfront sets.

Kids who love being around the water like these LEGO Friends sets that include sailboats, party boats and surfer beachfront sets. Buildings : Kids interested in structures like the houses, hotels, schools, malls, movie theaters, hospitals and more included in these LEGO Friends sets.

: Kids interested in structures like the houses, hotels, schools, malls, movie theaters, hospitals and more included in these LEGO Friends sets. Vehicles: For kids into vehicles, these sets include buses, airplanes, ambulances, motor scooters, helicopters, dune buggies and electric cars.

What to look for in a quality LEGO Friends set

LEGO Friends Sets are adventure games that stimulate the imagination. They are fun activities featuring five teen role models who are all friends. They enjoy trying new things, especially activities that help others.

The five characters that make up the LEGO Friends team all have their own distinct looks, personalities, interests and storylines. Choose the character or characters that your child is likeliest to admire and identify with. At least one of the five main characters is included in each set, and often two or more team up on an adventure.

Andrea is a confident and charismatic performer who is on her way to becoming a star. She loves to be on stage singing, dancing, playing the guitar or acting. She is a huge fan of costumes and beauty treatments and is also a great cook who has her own cafe.

Emma is the LEGO Friends fashionista, a creative and imaginative character who expresses herself artistically. Everywhere she goes, Emma is always drawing, sketching, painting and taking pictures. She is into design and makeovers, is able to imagine things no one else can and loves telling jokes.

Mia is an animal lover who enjoys adventures in the great outdoors. She gets things done, doesn’t like gossip and never worries about what other people think about her. She is a vegetarian who loves sports, camping and riding horses. Mia excels at training animals.

Olivia loves gadgets, inventions and anything to do with engineering. She is into computers, coding and robots. Her favorite place is in the lab solving problems and inventing things. Her friends say she is a mad scientist, and everyone knows she is the smartest of the five LEGO Friends.

Stephanie is an athlete who loves health, fitness and sports. A lifeguard and amazing swimmer, she enjoys going on rescue missions. Stephanie is a confident, natural leader who loves coaching others to be their best.

How much you can expect to spend on a LEGO Friends set

A small set with one mini-doll and one limited scene will cost about $10. Most LEGO Friends sets that cost between $20 and $50 have more mini-dolls and more intricate scenes. The most elaborate LEGO Friends sets feature three, four or even five LEGO Friends and can run as high as $250.

LEGO Friends set FAQ

Do the LEGO Friends sets come with instructions?

A. Yes, but even better is the free LEGO app. It has all the instructions for assembly and an option that allows you to rotate, zoom and view your progress as you build your LEGO Friends set.

Why can’t you find all the LEGO Friends sets?

A. LEGO likes to introduce new sets throughout the year while discontinuing others. When the company retires a set, it is available only through resellers in secondary marketplaces that cater to collectors.

Where do you start if you’ve never bought a LEGO set?

A. Choose a small, simple and inexpensive set with a theme that’s really likely to capture your child’s interest, such as animals or vehicles or buildings.

What’s the best LEGO Friends set to buy?

Top LEGO Friends set

LEGO Friends Mia’s Tree House 41335

What you need to know: This LEGO Friends Set includes a tall treehouse, an attic with a roof that opens and a secret tree trunk compartment.

What you’ll love: This set includes Mia and Daniel mini-dolls, Mimi the bunny and Cinnamon the bird. Details include such interesting pieces as a skateboard for Mia and Daniel to ride, a folding ladder, a climbing net and a zip line.

What you should consider: The tiny accessories are hard to keep track of.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top LEGO Friends set for the money

LEGO Friends Olivia’s Hamster Playground 41383 Building Kit

What you need to know: This mini-playground offers a lot of fun in an affordable package.

What you’ll love: Olivia the mini-doll leads the fun with hamsters named Harry, Molly and Rumble. These characters play with a ramp, slalom cones and a hoop for the mini-car and mini-motorcycle.

What you should consider: This is one of the smaller LEGO Friends sets.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

LEGO Friends Lighthouse Rescue Center 41380 Building Kit

What you need to know: Adventures begin here with LEGO Friends Mia and Emma rescuing dolphins, sea lions, seals and birds.

What you’ll love: When you wet the secret map, the treasure’s location is magically revealed on the mini-island, which has a coral reef and an abandoned beachcomber shack. The easy-to-use and intuitive building instructions let your kids visualize their creations in a special ghost mode.

What you should consider: This 602-piece set is pricey.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

