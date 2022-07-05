Horror master H.P. Lovecraft, on whose work the Arkham Horror game is based, meant for the word “Cthulhu” to be pronounced “khlul-loo.”

Which under-the-radar strategy card games are best?

Colder weather often means spending more hours cooped inside, but that doesn’t mean your time needs to be wasted. When thinking of strategy card games it’s common to think of classic games such as Uno or War. However, a wide range of under-the-radar strategy card games will let you solve problems and puzzles to achieve either a personal or collective goal.

What are strategy card games?

Strategy card games encourage long-term planning and the ability to think ahead. They vary in length of game play and level of difficulty, but they all encourage critical thinking. They’re great for a multitude of age and skill levels. In some you play at an individual level while others encourage joint strategy among players. Some games test the players by placing them in unusual scenarios, such as outer space or a haunted mansion.

What are the benefits of playing strategy card games?

Strategy card games boost both interpersonal skills, such as the ability to socialize, as well as personal tools such as mental strength. These games challenge players to think and plan.

Individual strategy card games

One player-card games can boost your mental agility and keep you entertained.

Best individual under-the-radar strategy card game

Fantasy Flight Games Arkham Horror The Card Game

Play a game that gives a nod to literary horror master H.P. Lovecraft as it explores an alternative take on his story “Call of The Cthulhu.” This game can be enjoyed with one or two people and averages play time between one and two hours. It’s recommended for kids older than 14 due to its complexity and content.

Sold by Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond and Macy’s

Competitive strategy card games

Find a strategy card game that captures the players’ attention and brings out their competitive streak. These games tend to have more twists and turns than other card games and encourage planning several moves into the future. Competitive strategy card games place players against one another, with winning an individual accomplishment instead of something players achieve together. And they rely less on luck than games such as blackjack.

Best competitive under-the-radar strategy card games

Grandpa Beck’s Cover Your Assets

Find a way to gain the largest amount of assets, such as jewels and a piggy bank, before any other player. This game is for groups of four to six players, it’s recommended for players older than 7, and takes less than an hour.

Sold by Amazon

Blue Wasatch Rank Card Game

Find out which family members and friends can outmaneuver one another to the top of the royal heap and become king. Players should be at least 8 years old. It can be played with three to six people and takes around a half-our.

Sold by Amazon

Multi-person strategy card games

Multi-person strategy card games are ideal for larger groups that want to spend some time in friendly competition while having a great chance to connect. These games tend to range from three to six players, so be sure to read each game’s description to ensure that it can accommodate your crew.

Best multi-person under-the-radar strategy card games

Taco vs. Burrito

In this game, created by a 7-year-old, action cards and ingredient cards combine in an epic food battle. The game requires two to four players and takes less than 20 minutes to play. The cards are designed for both adults and kids older than 7.

Sold by Amazon

Thames & Cosmos The Crew: Quest for Planet Nine

Players must work together in order to win 50 space-themed missions around the solar system and solve the possible mystery of a ninth planet. It’s up to you and the other players to use items such as a logbook and task tokens to discover whether the whispers are true. The game is for three five players and emphasizes teamwork and communication. Each mission takes about 15 minutes. It’s recommended for ages 10 and older.

Sold by Amazon

TeeTurtle Here to Slay Base Game

Slay multiple monsters to conquer this immersive fantastical game. It works best with two to six players and spans up to 60 minutes. The game includes over 100 cards and includes six special leader cards. Players should be older than age 10.

Sold by Amazon

Rio Grande Games Race for the Galaxy Card Game

Two to four players work to create life in space and build an epic space empire. Average game play is about 60 minutes, and players should be 12 or older to fully understand the over 100 cards and advanced possible strategies.

Sold by Amazon and Macy’s

Hasbro Rook Card Game

Work with your team to outsmart and outdo the competition by naming the tricks and matching the cards. The game includes over 50 cards and needs two to six players. Due to its speedy game play, it’s recommended for kids older than 8.

Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Camille Cabrera writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.