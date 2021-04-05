Best lawn games

Though most lawn games come with a set of rules, they can usually be modified to include more players depending on the size of your group, or altered to be more inclusive for younger children.

Lawn games to play this summer

A staple at summer parties and backyard barbecues, lawn games can add some competitive fun to any friendly gathering. With so many different games on the market, it can be hard to choose the best one for your outdoor get-together.

From classics like badminton and bocce to newer additions like Spikeball and Kan Jam, this list showcases top lawn games that adults and children will equally enjoy. While you may be familiar with some, keep reading to explore new options that could spruce up your summer weekends.

What are lawn games?

Lawn games, sometimes called lawn sports or backyard games, are recreational outdoor games that can be played in a relatively confined space. Lawn games have been around for quite some time, but with the creation of new and creative options, their popularity has been increasing.

Most popular lawn games

GoSports Classic Cornhole Set

Also known as bean bag toss, this backyard favorite is simple to play and easy to set up, requiring only two wooden boards and four bean bags per team. Featuring a convenient carrying case, you can easily transport this game to a friend’s house or neighborhood park. Due to its dedicated following, the professional American Cornhole Organization (ACO) was formed in 2005. Available at Amazon and Wayfair

ApudArmis Six-Player Croquet Set

Croquet can be a fun outdoor activity for everyone in your household, from young kids to adults. While professional regulation croquet sets can sometimes be expensive, this model is a great middle-of-the-road option that features durable mallets, balls, and wickets, which fit nicely in the included nylon carrying bag. Available at Amazon

GoSports Premium Regulation Bocce Set

Playing a game of bocce is nothing new, seeing as its origins date back thousands of years. A classic and engaging lawn game, bocce requires minimal equipment and can be played on a variety of surfaces, including grass, dirt, gravel, sand and more. This set from GoSports contains full regulation balls, so beginners and serious bocce players can enjoy the game. Available at Amazon and Wayfair

Kan Jam Frisbee Set

One of the top disc toss games, Kan Jam has been a favorite backyard and beach game for over a decade. Designed for four players, teams take turns trying to score points by landing or deflecting the disc into their “kan.” As long as you have level ground, you can play virtually anywhere. Available at Amazon, Wayfair and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Spikeball Game Set

Similar to volleyball in some aspects, Spikeball is a high-energy game that will definitely get your heart pumping. Though originally meant for four people, the rules can be easily adjusted to add additional players. Cleanup after the game is a breeze, with all the components fitting in a small drawstring bag. Available at Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Wiffle Ball Set

For fans of baseball, Wiffle Ball is an inexpensive backyard version of the classic pastime. Utilizing a lightweight plastic bat and ball, you don’t have to worry about breaking a window or damaging anyone’s property. Though Wiffle Ball can be played with just two people, it’s also fun for larger groups. Available at Amazon

GoSports Giant Wooden Toppling Tower

Played just like the original Jenga tabletop game, this giant version can be stacked over 5 feet tall and takes slightly more effort. There’s also a dry-erase board included so players can create fun and creative custom rules that correspond to the numbers printed on the blocks. Available at Amazon

Baden Champions Badminton Set

Badminton has been an olympic sport since 1992, but it’s still a popular game at cookouts and outdoor parties. The Baden Champions Set comes with everything you need for setup and gameplay, including a regulation net, four high-quality racquets, three nylon shuttlecocks and a protective storage case. Available at Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Amazon Basics Ladder Toss

The rules of Ladder Toss are easy to learn, and after a few practice throws you’ll be racking up points. The lightweight PVC pipe frame is quick to assemble and stores easily in a zippered carrying case. Available at Amazon

St. Pierre American Professional Series Horseshoes Set

A precursor to Ladder Toss, horseshoes has been played for centuries. To play, players take turns trying to throw their horseshoes as close as possible to the opposite stake, and with this set approved by the National Horseshoe Pitching Association, you’ll be able to have a regulation game just like the pros. Available at Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

HAKOL Lawn Darts

Based on a similar gameplay premise as horseshoes, these lawn darts are perfect for children and even glow in the dark, allowing you to play on warm summer nights. The darts are made from soft plastic and rubber materials so they’re safe for all ages. Available at Amazon

MAGGIFT Kubb Game Set

Not many people have heard of this Scandinavian game, in which the object is to knock down your opponent’s wooden blocks using wooden throwing batons. Borrowing aspects of both bowling and cornhole, this is a unique game that can be played with as many as 12 people. Available at Amazon

Hey! Play! Lawn Bowling Game

Lawn bowling doesn’t require any specific shoes or a heavy ball, meaning you can set up the pins just about anywhere, creating a makeshift bowling alley in minutes. The balls used in this set are much smaller and lighter than standard bowling balls, making them great for kids and adults. Available at Amazon

GoSports Red Foam Giant Dice

Whether it’s Yahtzee or another one of your favorite dice games, these 3.5-inch foam dice are great for parties. The soft foam material is safe for children and won’t accidentally break anything if a dice roll goes awry. Available at Amazon and Wayfair

