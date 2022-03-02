The best squishy

Not sure what a squishy is? Think of a cuter version of the traditional stress ball. Shaped like animals, food and other fun objects, squishies are fun to collect and satisfying to squish in the palm of your hand.

Which squishies are best?

While squishies might look like toys for kids, adults love them just as much. Not sure what a squishy is? Think a cuter version of the traditional stress ball. Shaped like animals, food and other fun objects, squishies are fun to collect and satisfying to squish in the palm of your hand. They make great toys for kids and can also serve as a fidget object to help them focus in class. The OPOUNT 6 Piece Slow Rising Jumbo Fruit Squishies, the BestReviews top pick, are the perfect size for you to use as a stress ball.

What to know before you buy a squishy

Squishies come in all shapes, sizes and designs. Some of the most common are animals, food, animated characters and plants.

Animals

Squishies are available in almost every type of animal you can imagine. You can find zoo animals like tigers, lions and monkeys. Domestic animals like dogs and cats are also popular. If fantasy is more your style, there are unicorns, dragons and mermaids. These often come in a rainbow of colors.

Food

Squishies in the shape of food are one of the most popular forms. Whatever your favorite food, you probably can find it in a squishy. There are squishies of fruits, vegetables, french fries, hamburgers and different kinds of bread. These often appear on the realistic side. Then there are food squishies that are adorable. You can find desserts like cookies and ice cream with cute faces.

Animated characters

Another popular iteration of squishies is animated characters. You can find squishies in the form of the Avengers, Disney princesses and other animated characters. There are also squishies for each holiday. Halloween squishies can include vampires, mummies, bats and candy corn. Squishies themed for Christmas include reindeer, tree ornaments, snowmen and Santa.

Plant

In recent years, house plants have become trendy, and you can find this trend in squishy shapes. Cacti and succulents are popular squishy plant forms. These often have a cute face and are available in different color pots.

What to look for in a quality squishy

Squishy size

Squishies come in all sizes. The smallest of the squishies can be less than an inch long, and the largest are often as long as 1 foot. Smaller squishies are great if you are looking to start a collection or just can’t choose which squishy you like best. Medium-sized squishies work well if you want to use your squishy as a stress-relief tool.

Squishy scent

Many squishies have a scent. These scents vary based upon what type of squishy you purchase. Food squishies usually have a scent that corresponds to the squishy’s shape. Fruit-shaped squishies can have a generic fruity scent. Dessert-shaped squishies often carry a chocolate or vanilla flavor. Squishies that are not shaped like food often have a nondescript sweet scent.

Squishy pack size

Squishies most often come in packs of multiples. These packs can range from as little as three squishies to as many as 30 squishies. If you are looking to start a collection, buying a pack of many small squishies is a great way to begin. For stress relief, a pack of two or three medium-sized squishies is ideal.

How much you can expect to spend on a squishy

Squishy price is mainly determined by the squishy’s size. A tiny squishy will cost 50 cents-$1. If you want a medium squishy, you can expect to pay $2-$6. For the largest squishies, the price is usually $5-$15.

Squishy FAQ

What ages are squishies safe for?

A. Most squishies are fine for ages 3 and up. Be careful with the squishy’s size, as some may be a choking hazard. For smaller children, it is better to get larger squishies that cannot fit inside their mouths.

How do I pick out a great squishy for a gift?

A. With so many options, choosing a squishy for someone else can be a difficult task. Think of their personality and their likes and dislikes. Squishies come in many different themes, and there is sure to be one to fit their personality. If you have no idea where to start, people really love food squishies. If you know one of the favorite foods of the person you are buying for, that might be a good place to start.

What’s the best squishy to buy?

Top squishy

OPOUNT 6 Pieces Slow Rising Jumbo Fruit Squishies

What you need to know: These large, fruit squishies are great for kids to play with or adults looking for some stress release.

What you’ll love: This set comes with six squishies in the shape of a banana, pineapple, peach, lemon, strawberry and watermelon. The squishies range in size from 4-7 inches. They are highly squeezable and rise satisfyingly slowly.

What you should consider: The scent has received mixed reviews. Some customers like the scent and some don’t.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top squishy for the money

Outee 16-piece Animal Squishies

What you need to know: This squishies pack comes with a variety of animals for an affordable price.

What you’ll love: This pack has 16 adorable animal squishies. They have a smooth texture that is easy to clean. They squish well and rise slowly. The animals in the pack include a cat, rabbit, seal and pig.

What you should consider: These squishies are small, and some customers have reported receiving deformed squishies.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

AOLIGE Jumbo Panda Squishy

What you need to know: This jumbo squishy is great for someone who wants one large squishy.

What you’ll love: This adorable panda squishy is 5.5 inches by 6.7 inches. It has a lovely sweet smell that is not too strong. When squished, it rises slowly and then returns to its original shape.

What you should consider: This squishy is a little expensive, and there have been a few reports of the colors peeling off.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Morgan Freeman writes for BestReviews.

