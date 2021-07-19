Music festival essentials 2021

Music festivals are often located in rural settings, so it may be difficult to acquire what you need if you forget to bring it with you.

What are must-haves for this year’s music festival season?

Whether it’s your first time attending or your fiftieth, a music festival is an unforgettable experience. Don’t let a bad sunburn or a rainstorm ruin your adventure. Packing these music festival essentials will make sure that you have a fun, safe time and have everything you need.

Best camping gear for music festivals

Coleman Instant Cabin Tent

This is the perfect tent for camping at a music festival. All the poles are already in place, so you just need to snap them together and peg the tent down — it takes less than two minutes to assemble. It also comes in 4, 6 and 10 person sizes.

Sold by Amazon

Wakeman Outdoors 2-Season Sleeping Bag

This two-season sleeping bag is the ideal weight for a spring or summer festival. It’s thick enough to provide warmth on chilly nights but is still cool enough for warmer climates. It’s available in a range of colors and comes with tension straps to pack it down to a small, easy-to-carry size.

Sold by Amazon and Bed Bath and Beyond

Intex Dura-Beam Standard Single-High Airbed

You’ll thank yourself for bringing an air mattress to a weekend festival, as you’ll get a better night’s sleep and wake up more rested. This airbed is available in twin, full and queen sizes. As a single-height mattress, it packs down to a small size and is quick to blow up. You can buy a battery pump from the same brand or use a manual pump of your choice.

Sold by Amazon

Music festival health and hygiene

SpaRoom Hand Sanitizer Spray

You can never be certain that portable toilets at music festivals will be stocked up with sanitizer, so it’s best to bring your own. And of course, hygiene is more important than ever during this pandemic. This 70% alcohol hand sanitizer spray kills germs effectively and is also infused with aloe vera to help keep hands soft.

Sold by Bed Bath and Beyond and Amazon

Go on the Go Flushable Wet Wipes

Portable toilets also often lack toilet paper. Avoid getting caught in a pinch by bringing your own flushable wet wipes. You can also use them in lieu of showering if the communal facilities are too crowded.

Sold by Amazon

Jason Broad Spectrum SPF 45 Family Sunscreen

At a music festival, you can expect to stand in the sun for most of the day, since shaded areas are few and far between. To avoid a painful sunburn, bring a quality sunscreen with a high SPF and reapply frequently.

Sold by Amazon

Berocca Energy Vitamin Supplement

If you wake up feeling less than stellar after a heavy night of partying, a quick Berocca supplement and something greasy from a food truck can help you bounce back quickly.

Sold by Amazon

What to wear to a music festival

Flexfit Adjustable Snapback

It’s a wise idea to bring a hat to a music festival to prevent a sunburn. This simple flat brim snapback is stylish yet affordable, so you won’t be too bummed if you lose it over the weekend. It comes in a range of color combinations to suit any style.

Sold by Amazon

JanSport Fifth Ave Fanny Pack

If you haven’t already heard, fanny packs are back in fashion. Wear them either the traditional way around the waist or cross-body style. Compact, lightweight and secure, they’re highly practical for music festivals.

Sold by Amazon

Wecolor Disposable Face Masks

There may be music festivals happening in 2021, but COVID-19 is still a concern. It’s sensible to wear masks in indoor areas and anywhere that you feel is necessary for safety. These disposable masks are great for multi-day festivals, since washing and drying a reusable mask will be a challenge. They’re black, which is chicer and less medical-looking than standard blue disposable masks.

Sold by Amazon

Hanes Full-Zip Hoodie

It might be hot miday, but as the sun sets and the temperature drops, you’ll thank yourself for packing a sweatshirt. This jersey hoodie is cozy and lightweight, which is great for mild nights when you need more warmth than your t-shirt can offer.

Sold by Amazon

Other music festival essentials

Anker Solar Power Bank

This solar power bank will help keep your phone charged and ready to go for several days, so you can take plenty of photos and videos and still be able to contact your friends and family.

Sold by Amazon

Vibes High Fidelity Earplugs

If you’re close to the action, the loud volume at concerts can damage your hearing, so be sure to bring earplugs to protect your ears. This brand gives you better clarity than single-use earplugs and is reasonably priced.

Sold by Amazon

General Medi Store Mini First Aid Kit

Although there’s a medical tent on site for any serious injuries, it’s still wise to bring a first aid kit to handle any minor bumps, scrapes or blisters.

Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Lauren Corona writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.