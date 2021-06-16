Shopping is different in 2021 — what to expect before Prime Day

Prime Day has grown larger, in both deals and customers, since it first launched in 2015. Last year, Instant Pots, Drones and Amazon Devices were among the most popular sale items.

Prime Day 2021 guide

Amazon Prime Day is back once again, and this year promises to be the most unique event yet. Prime Day kicks off on June 21 and will run for 48 hours through June 22, giving you plenty of time to make the most of the occasion.

This year, Prime Day features an increased focus on small business sellers and an immersive music experience that you can stream while you shop, but those aren’t the only differences we can expect. We sat down with Jasmine Glasheen, next generation shopping trends analyst, to learn more about what we can expect from this year’s Prime Day event.

What to expect from this year’s Prime Day

Increased focus on small businesses

“During Prime Day, seek out the Small Business retailers that are building a niche for themselves on Amazon,” says Glasheen, who is also a writer, content creator and the founder of Jasmine Glasheen and Associates, “[Prime Day] is a great time to connect with smaller brands that might not have a following and help them get established with your consumer dollar.”

Small business sellers make up roughly 60% of Amazon’s physical product sales, and this year we expect to see more Prime Day sales from small businesses than ever before.

From June 7 up until Prime Day begins, Amazon is offering a $10 credit to use during the event if you spend $10 on select small business products. Amazon ran this promotion last year, but this year a staggering 300,000 small businesses are eligible — more than twice as many as last year.

Massive deals on Amazon devices

Most Amazon devices will see their lowest price of the year on Amazon Prime Day. Kindle Fire tablets are typically one of the most purchased Amazon Prime Day items, with Amazon’s Echo Dot devices trailing close behind. If you’ve been waiting to buy a new Amazon device, you might want to consider waiting until Prime Day to make the purchase. However, deals on a few specific Amazon devices have already popped up on the Amazon Deals page.

Prime Day Show

This year Amazon is partnering with Kid Cudi, Billie Eilish and H.E.R. for a three-part musical experience to celebrate Prime Day. The event is available on Prime Video on June 17 and will also be available on Twitch, IMDb TV, Fire TV, Echo Show and Fire tablets. Billie Eilish is even releasing a line of exclusive merchandise on Amazon the day of the event, further fusing the musical celebration with the sales event.

Post-vaccination Prime Day products

Sales trends changed a lot throughout the pandemic, as many people purchased more electronics and other devices they could use while stuck inside. Now, with people slowly returning to their everyday lives, we’ll likely see a shift in popular items that are put on sale.

Travel products

Now that people can travel again, we’ll likely see increased spending on travel products and hopefully plenty of travel goods on sale for Prime Day. According to Glasheen, “I think that we’re going to see a lot of outdoor equipment and a lot of travel equipment — suitcases, luggage, you know, items that help people pack more compactly.”

Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise-Canceling Headphones

These headphones were marked down around 20% last year, and with their comfortable design and extended battery life, we hope to see them marked down again this year. Sony’s impressive noise-canceling capabilities are ideal for long trips on noisy planes.

Samsonite Centric Hardside Expandable Luggage

This dependable luggage set was marked down by nearly 50% last year. It’s scratch-resistant and comes with a 10-year warranty for peace of mind.

Castries All-in-One Worldwide Travel Charger

This convenient travel charger works in over 150 countries and was marked down by 20% for last year’s Prime Day event. This charger doesn’t require you to keep up with a bunch of tiny pieces to use, making it a great option for those who have trouble keeping track of small items while traveling.

Eagle Creek Pack-It Packing Cube Set

If you’re looking for a way to travel more compactly, you can’t go wrong with the Eagle Creek Packing Cube Set. These were a staggering 50% off during last year’s event.

Teapile 4-Pack Travel Bottles

These unique travel bottles are perfect for shampoo, conditioner and other travel necessities. The leakproof Teapile travel bottle set was marked down by 20% last year for Prime Day, and we hope to see them on sale again this year.

Beauty products

We expect to see a surge in post-pandemic beauty product sales. “Experiential spending is definitely coming back.” says Glasheen, “I think that we’re going to be seeing a lot of customers that have bought cosmetics, or who were buying bath products or at-home luxury nail kits, going out and buying makeup again.”

COLOR WOW Security Shampoo

This awesome color-preserving shampoo will help protect your newly colored hair from fading. Last year, we saw the price drop by 30% during the Prime Day event.

PMD Personal Microderm Classic

The handy PMD Personal Microderm Classic exfoliates away dead skin cells using spinning discs and powerful suction. This device is perfect if you haven’t had a chance to get a facial recently, and they were 30% off last year for Prime Day.

StriVectin TL Advanced Tightening Neck Cream Plus

StriVectin TL Tightening Neck Cream can make the skin on your neck feel tighter and smoother. It feels excellent on your skin and never greasy. Last year, it was roughly 15% off for Prime Day.

NuFACE Precision Facial Toning Kit

This unique kit tones and firms your face over time, and works surprisingly well, making your face feel like it just had a workout. This fantastic beauty device was marked down by 15% last year on Prime Day, and we’re eager to see if it’ll be marked down again.

Outdoor products

Sales on outdoor products like bikes increased during the pandemic. Glasheen expects to see increased sales of outdoor and travel gear such as tents and camping goods this summer. “Most people seem to want to make up for all of the experiences that they lost,” says Glasheen.

Marmot Long-Hauler Travel Duffel Bag

This durable bag is built for adventure, and you can easily convert it from a duffel bag to a backpack. Last year, this bag’s price was reduced by a whopping 60% for Prime Day, and we certainly hope to see it on sale again this year.

Maven C1 10X42 mm ED Binoculars

These pricey binoculars are ideal for hunting, birdwatching and more, and last year, they were marked down by 25% for Prime Day. They feature a lightweight polymer frame that makes them easy to pack and the image clarity is top-notch.

Coleman Steel Creek Fast Pitch Dome Tent

Coleman is a trusted name in tents and other outdoor products, and last year, this convenient dome tent’s price was reduced by roughly 50% for Prime Day. This six-person tent only takes about 7 minutes to set up, thanks to its unique pop-up design.

Tips for shopping on Prime Day

Make sure you’re a Prime member. Prime Day sales are only valid for active Prime members. If you want to participate, make sure you have a membership, or at least a free trial, before the event begins.

Bookmark the Prime Day and Deals pages. If you want to keep up with Prime Day deals in real-time, it’s a good idea to bookmark both the “Today’s Deals” page and the “Prime Day” page, as they’ll be updated throughout the event. Many great sales are already popping up on the deals page leading into Prime Day.

Use the mobile app. Using the Amazon mobile app is an excellent way to navigate Amazon Prime Day. Once you download the app, navigate to the “Deals” tab. From there, you’ll be able to see all active Prime Day deals. Once you’ve found a sale that interests you, click “Watch This Deal” to keep track of it. Make sure to enable Amazon notifications if you want notifications when the sale goes live.

Using the Amazon mobile app is an excellent way to navigate Amazon Prime Day. Once you download the app, navigate to the “Deals” tab. From there, you’ll be able to see all active Prime Day deals. Once you’ve found a sale that interests you, click “Watch This Deal” to keep track of it. Make sure to enable Amazon notifications if you want notifications when the sale goes live. Google the product. Savvy shoppers know to check competitor sites before jumping on Prime Day deals. “Google every product,” says Glasheen. “While it might not be a Prime Day deal, sometimes you can find a 20% off coupon that’s easy to locate and can give you a better deal than Amazon Prime.”

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Cody Stewart writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.