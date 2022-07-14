Docks are great for charging your controllers, but they’re also a great place to keep them in good condition when you’re not using them.

What are the best PS5 gadgets on Amazon?

The PS5 is one of the best video game consoles, offering many excellent games and endless hours of entertainment. If you’re a PS5 owner, you can enhance your gaming experience with accessories and peripherals.

If you’re looking to expand your inventory of gaming gear, Amazon offers plenty of neat PS5 gadgets, from controllers to microphones.

What kinds of PS5 gadgets are there?

Controllers

Having a reliable controller is paramount for a good gaming experience. Every PlayStation 5 sold at a retailer comes with at least one DualSense 5 controller, but it doesn’t hurt to have a few more around if you want to play with friends and family.

Headsets

Gaming has long since transitioned to online-focused gameplay. This means you can play co-op campaigns or multiplayer modes with friends far away. However, while you can communicate with friends online via messaging, it’s much more practical to do so with voice chat. A good headset is easy to set up, is rechargeable and provides crystal clear quality during communication.

Charging dock

Charging your controller with a direct connection to your console is fine while playing, but if you’re not using your PS5, you can keep your controllers stationed on a dock. This charges them much faster. Some stands let you charge multiple controllers simultaneously. The best ones are compact and charge controllers fully in fewer than two hours.

Cooling fan

If you’ve ever stuck your hand directly behind your PS5, you’ve probably noticed that it can get pretty hot back there. A PS5 tends to overwork its fan when a high-powered application runs. This can cause overheating and damage to the console. A cooling fan helps regulate hot air and keeps your console’s temperature in a safe range.

Other peripherals and accessories

Other popular peripherals include the following:

LED lights to spruce up your console’s look

to spruce up your console’s look Keyboards for quickly typing messages

for quickly typing messages Cameras for recording gaming sessions

for recording gaming sessions Vertical stands for saving space

for saving space Media remotes

The 12 best PS5 gadgets

Best PS5 gadgets under $25

Kiwihome PS5 Cooling Fan

This fan regulates hot air and helps your PS5 console stay cool. An auto-start function activates when the console is powered on. The console’s USB 3.0 port powers it and comes with one so you can charge other accessories as it runs.

Modern Solutions PS5 Vertical Stand

This stand helps you save space in your gaming setup. It comes with a built-in charging dock that lets you charge two controllers simultaneously. It has LED lights, three USB charging ports and a plastic clip for easy installation and removal.

NexiGo PS5 Controller Rechargeable Battery Pack

This battery takes just three hours to fully charge and provides an additional 10 hours of battery life. The automatic protective chip cuts off charging once it’s no longer needed, and there are four charge-level LED light indicators. It has a compact, durable build and effortlessly attaches to a DualSense 5 controller.

PS5 5-Port USB Hub

This hub offers four USB 2.0 ports, one fast-charging port and one USB-C port. It’s easy to install and is compatible with various peripherals. It offers stable connections and supports multiple devices at once without any delays.

LVFAN PS5 Controller Charging Station

This charging station charges your controllers quickly when you’re not using them. It can charge two DualSense 5 controllers simultaneously in under three hours or one in under two hours. It has LED light charging indicators, anti-slip mats and an included USB-C charging cable.

Best PS5 gadgets $25-$40

Wireless Keyboard for PS5 Controller

This ergonomic QWERTY keyboard inserts into the center of your PS5 controller and is great for typing long messages. It has a voice chat pad, a built-in speaker and a 3.5-millimeter external audio jack.

Jnrss PS5 LED Lights

These LED lights are excellent for anyone looking to spruce up their PS5’s exterior look. They’re compatible with digital and disc edition consoles and can be managed using the included remote, USB button or LED Lamp smartphone app. It uses eight monochromatic base colors to create millions of dynamic lighting effects.

PlayStation Media Remote

This remote works like a smart TV remote and has dedicated buttons for popular media streaming apps, including Netflix, Spotify, YouTube and Disney+. It has a sleek design, media playback buttons and a built-in IR transmitter for adjusting TV settings.

Best PS5 gadgets over $50

PlayStation 3D Pulse Wireless Headset

This headset has a robust build and delivers a superb chat experience. It has thick earpads, a headphone strap and hidden noise-canceling microphones. The easy-access controls let players quickly manage chat settings, and the built-in rechargeable battery offers up to 12 hours of wireless connectivity on a full charge.

PlayStation High-Definition Camera

Players can record their gaming sessions with this 1080p HD camera. You can access it quickly using the create button on a DualSense 5 controller. It comes with a built-in stand that’s tilt-adjustable to get the angles you want for your shots. Plus, it supports PS5’s built-in background removal tools.

Logitech G Dual-Motor Feedback Driving Force G29 Gaming Racing Wheel

This gaming wheel controller comes with an adjustable pedal floor unit and is a must for fans of racing games. It has a stainless steel shifter, a leather wheel grip for a comfortable feel and the hall-effect steering sensor provides a smooth, responsive experience.

HyperX Cloud II Wireless Gaming Headset

This headset has a durable aluminum frame, offers up to 20 hours of battery life and has an impressive 20-meter range. It delivers excellent 7.1-channel surround sound and has a detachable noise-canceling microphone with an LED light mute indicator.

