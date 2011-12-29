FOX 2, also known as KTVI, is a television station located in St. Louis, Missouri. We broadcast a variety of programming, including news, sports, and entertainment. FOX 2 has a news team that covers local and national news, weather and sports.

You can follow FOX 2 news through RSS.

RSS (Really Simple Syndication) is a technology used to distribute and share content, such as articles, news, and blog posts, on the internet. It allows users to subscribe to and receive updates from multiple websites in a single place, rather than having to visit each site individually.

An RSS feed is a file that contains a summary of the content from a website, along with a link to the full article or post. Users can subscribe to an RSS feed using a feed reader, which is a program or app that displays the updates from all the feeds to which the user has subscribed. This allows users to easily stay up to date with the latest content from their favorite websites without having to constantly check them for updates.