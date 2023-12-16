ST. LOUIS — From St. Charles to MLS Cup glory.

Francis Howell and SLU Soccer alum Patrick Schulte starred on the bright lights in the most recent MLS Cup Playoffs.

The Columbus Crew Goalkeeper was instrumental to the team’s playoff success, particularly with his terrific performance in the semifinals. He made crucial saves in a comeback win to help send the Crew to the championship, which they ultimately won over LAFC.

Since the MLS Cup championship, the St. Charles native has returned home and Fox 2’s Daniel Esteve caught up with the 22-year-old MLS Champion.