Top ranked Purdue held off #9 Illinois in a Big Ten Conference basketball battle on Friday night in West Lafayette, IN. The Boilermakers got off to a 20-4 start only to see the Illini cut the margin to just three points in the the first half.

Purdue then ran off to another big lead, 21 points in the second half, only to see the Illini cut the deficit to three again. When Coleman Hawkins hit a three pointer with 14 seconds to go in the game, it cut the Purdue lead to 81-78. The Boilermakers made two free throws in the final seconds to secure an 83-78 victory.

Trey Kaufman-Renn led Purdue with 23 points. Marcus Domask led Illinois with 26 points.

Purdue improves to 14-1 with the win, while Illinois drops to 11-3 on the season.