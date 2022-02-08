13 Illini lose to #3 Purdue again, 84-68

For the second time this season, Illinois falls to Purdue. On Tuesday night it was an 84-68 setback in West Lafayette, IN. When Andre Curbelo hit a buzzer beating shot at halftime the Illini lead 38-36. The second half belonged to the Boilermakers. Jaden Ivey scored a game high 26 points to lead the second half Purdue onslaught. Kofi Cockburn led Illinois with 18 points.
It’s the second time this season that third ranked Purdue beat Illinois. The Boilers won in Champaign on January 17th, 96-88 in double overtime. The Big Ten conference now features a three way tie at the top of the standings, Purdue, Illinois and Wisconsin all stand at 10-3.