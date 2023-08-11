FENTON, Mo — It was a national championship run of a lifetime for the High Performance STL 14 and under boys’ volleyball team.

The 14U boys went 12-0 at the national tournament. They defeated the defending champions from Puerto Rico and the tournament’s top two seeds to win the championship. The team is the third Missouri volleyball team to ever medal at the national championships.

There were 146 teams in the boys 14U divisions from all over the U.S., including Hawaii and Puerto Rico. About 40 of those teams played in the division High Performance won. The tournament selected three players from the team to be All-Americans, including Sam Dicken, the tournament’s MVP.