20 for 2021: St. Louis sports stories to watch

ST. LOUIS, Mo- Yes, we could come up with a list of the top 10 sports stories of 2020. But we’re ready for a fresh start, ready to turn the page and think about the stories people will be talking about in 2021, even if those stories will be shaped by what has been an unprecedented 2020. Here we go, in no particular order.

HOW WILL GAMES BE PLAYED?

The view from the penthouse at the new #1 Cardinal Way apartment building, offers a exquisite view of Busch Stadium, in St. Louis on Monday, October 26, 2020. The 29-story tower is part of a $360 million mixed-use neighborhood called Ballpark Village, with retail, restaurant and residential properties. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

The early portion of the college basketball season has mirrored what’s happened so far with college football and Major League Baseball before it in 2020. Outside of being in a bubble, you’re bound to have cancellations until a coronavirus vaccine is widely in the population available. We only learned last week that the NHL will attempt a 56 game regular season starting January 13, with the Blues moving to a division made up of West division foes in California, Colorado and Las Vegas. We have no real idea of when a baseball will start, and in baseball’s case, if there will be a universal Designated Hitter in 2021.

SLU BILLIKENS‘ POTENTIALLY SPECIAL SEASON

Saint Louis University Billikens head basketball coach Travis Ford gives his team direction during the first half against LSU, at the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis on Saturday, November 28, 2020. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

In the early stages of the 2020-2021 season, this is the best team of the Travis Ford era of Saint Louis University Men’s Basketball. It has veteran leadership in Jordan Goodwin (Althoff), Hasahn French, scoring punch with Javonte Perkins (Miller Career), and an assist machine in Yuri Collins (St. Mary’s). The team’s being billed as one of the best non-power conference teams in the country. The Bills won their first six games before a tough road matchup with Minnesota turned into the team’s first loss.

Goodwin, French and Perkins will most likely not be back next season. Losses like that have often convinced coaches that a change in scenery isn’t such a bad idea if they’ve done as much as they can where they are. Travis Ford talks like a man who is pretty happy with what he’s building in Midtown, but this could be the first time during his tenure here that we hear of lures from greener ($$) pastures.

HIGH ILLINI HOOPS EXPECTATIONS

Illinois forward Kofi Cockburn (21). Mizzou Tigers vs. Illinois Illini at Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Mo. on Saturday, December 12, 2020. Hunter Dyke/Mizzou Athletics

For the first time since Illinois lost the national title game to North Carolina at the Dome in 2005, Illini faithful have legitimate dreams of another Final Four run behind a dynamic duo of All-American and Player of the Year candidate Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn. Illinois lost to Mizzou in the Braggin Rights game and stumbled against Rutgers, but there’s still a lot to like about this team.

MIZZOU HOOPS TRYING TO CLAW ITS WAY BACK

Mizzou forward Jeremiah Tilmon (23) dunks. Mizzou Tigers vs. No. 21 Oregon Ducks at CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. Kayla Wolf/Mizzou Athletics

Cuonzo Martin’s bet on banking on a more experienced roster is paying off so far with the 2020-2021 campaign. Jeremiah Tilmon (East St. Louis) has shown that he can harness the immense raw talent he’s teased since his freshman year, and a healthy Mark Smith (Edwardsville) is a difference-maker. Mizzou bested Illinois in a memorable Braggin Rights clash without either of those players really clicking, and also added an important non-conference win against Oregon. Tilmon’s and-one heroics with 1 second on the clock tied the game against Bradley and his free throw won the game against the Braves.

The Tigers should enter 2021 still in the top 25. If things were to go south in the new year, making a coaching change is still not likely. Martin can’t be fired until May, according to his contract, and even then, it comes with a $6 million buyout at a time when the athletic department is laying off employees due to the pandemic’s impact on revenues.

DRINKWITZ ENTERS YEAR 2

Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz watches from the sidelines during the second half of an NCAA college football game against LSU Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

Considering all the hurdles he’s had to overcome in just his first season, the Eli Drinkwitz era of Mizzou Football is off to a strong start. An abbreviated spring practice, NCAA sanctions, schedule changes that replaced non-conference opponents with an all-SEC juggernaut slate. The new staff took a roster mostly consisting of what Barry Odom recruited to Columbia on defense, defeated a then-top 25 team (LSU), brought excitement on offense and has a team headed to a bowl game after a 5-5 regular season. His staff has already made large gains in recruiting players from the St. Louis region and cemented those commitments with the 2021 class.

If the anticipated 2021 schedule plays out as we know it now (a big if, considering what we saw in 2020), a 9 win season looks plausible on paper. While some programs that want to make a coaching change may not do it this offseason due to pandemic-related financial constraints, Missouri may find itself fending off potential suitors if Drinkwitz keeps on improving the product in Columbia.

ILLINI FOOTBALL BEGINS THE BIELEMA ERA

Credit: Illinois Athletics

Illinois Athletic Director Josh Whitman was forced to hit the eject button and move on from Lovie Smith after a 17-39 record over five seasons on in Champaign. The pandemic-related challenges on the field could not excuse the fact that the program lost momentum brought by last year’s bowl squad. Whitman decided that paying a $2 million buyout, even in these financial conditions, was necessary because a year later the product on the field may not have been any different. Two weeks later, Whitman hired Bret Bielema.

The hope is that the Illinois-born and Big Ten-bred Bielema can recreate the model for success that worked during his tenure at Wisconsin. A big key will be getting in-state high school coaches and players back on board with the Illini, after years where some of the best players in the state went elsewhere. There should be some good Missouri-Illinois recruiting battles for the best regional talent in the next few years.

CARDINAL BATTERYMATES CONSIDER NEW HOMES

St. Louis Cardinals’ Yadier Molina, left, celebrates with Adam Wainwright after Wainwright pitched nine complete innings against the Cleveland Indians, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)

Where will Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright, teammates since 2006, play next season? It very well may not be in St. Louis. Molina is believed to want a two-year contract, while Wainwright is on a year-to-year approach. Baseball is grappling with losses at the gate in 2020 due to the pandemic and uncertainty over how soon fans will be able to attend games in 2021. By all accounts, the Cardinals plan to operate in a mode of “do more with less” this coming year, meaning they may not want to pay the $15-20 million combined that it could take to keep Molina and Wainwright when there are younger and less expensive alternatives. It wouldn’t be the first time that a franchise icon finishes his career elsewhere but it would be a punch to the gut if the longest-tenured current Cardinals end up in New York, Chicago, California or elsewhere this coming year. We should get some clarity on this in January.

MOZELIAK UNDER THE MICROSCOPE

St. Louis Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak watches from the seats during an intrasquad practice baseball game at Busch Stadium Thursday, July 9, 2020, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

The Molina-Wainwright decisions are just two of many on the plate for Cardinals President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak. The do-more with less mantra led the team to decline Kolten Wong’s 2021 option, and likely means the team will have to find lower cost options to fix the team’s outfield production, especially with a combined $33 million on the 2021 books for Matt Carpenter and Dexter Fowler. This all comes as Mozeliak and the front office takes a self-assessment of how it evaluates its own players after players like Luke Voit and Randy Arozarena made huge leaps with new teams. Even if vaccines help bring fans back to ballparks, Mozeliak has already said not to expect a return to pre-COVID finances in 2021.

WHO IS THE FACE OF THE CARDINALS?

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

With players like Wainwright, Molina and Carpenter either potentially playing elsewhere, or in their last year or years in St. Louis, who takes the reigns as the face of the franchise? Paul Goldschmidt? Jack Flaherty? Dylan Carlson?

BLUES ON-ICE LEADERSHIP

St. Louis Blues forward Ryan O’Reilly (90) plays in an NHL hockey All Star semifinal game Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

With Vladimir Tarasenko in rehab mode, Alex Pietrangelo skating off to Las Vegas, and Alexander Steen forced into retirement because of back problems, Ryan O’Reilly was the logical choice to wear the “C” on his sweater. Blues General Manager Doug Armstrong said it will be up to the team’s younger veterans like Jaden Schwartz and Colton Parayako to also pick up that leadership slack. Torey Krug will face the inevitable comparisons that will come with replacing Pietrangelo but when you sign a seven year, $45 million contract, Armstrong said you hope they can also provide leadership as well.

VLADIMIR TARASENKO’S FUTURE

St. Louis Blues Vladimir Tarasenko of Russia hands his stick to a young fan following a skills exhibition at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on January 8, 2017. The St. Louis Blues alumni and St. Louis Cardinals alumni also played a game on the ice at Busch Stadium, where the NHL Winter Classic game was played last week. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

After a third shoulder surgery in 2020, it’s worth asking if we’ll see the winger, who just turned 29, return to form. The front office says he sees the light at the end of the tunnel of his rehab, and that the surgery went well, but we may not know what his status looks like until March. He’ll still go into the 2021 season as a team Assistant Captain.

ST. LOUIS VS. THE NFL

Owner Stan Kroenke of the Los Angeles Rams looks on prior to a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 10, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

It’s been almost five years since the National Football League owners approved Stan Kroenke’s bid to move the Rams to Los Angeles. Try as they might, the league and the owners have failed so far to move a breach of contract lawsuit filed by the city, county and the St. Louis Regional Convention and Sports Complex Authority, out of the St. Louis region. The case could go to trial in October. The discovery process alone is something the league has fought tooth and nail. Could the league offer a settlement too good to pass up in order to keep things quiet? What would a settlement look like? It will be fascinating if the case goes to trial.

WHAT WILL THE ROCK DO?

FILE – Dwayne Johnson attends the premiere of “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” on July 13, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

Dwayne Johnson and his ex-wife Dany Garcia now own the XFL. We already know the league will not play in 2021 and instead build for a 2022 relaunch. The St. Louis BattleHawks were one of the league’s success stories on and off the field in 2020 before the pandemic shut down play and Vince McMahon pulled the plug. So far, we’ve heard nothing specific about ‘The Rock’s’ plans for St. Louis. You would hope that changes sometime over the next 12 months.

FROM ST. LOUIS TO CANTON

Photo Credit: (left) Steve Atwater photo courtesy George Rose/Getty Images; Isaac Bruce and Torry Holt photo courtesy Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty Images

Due to the coronavirus, the 2020 Class of inductees into the Pro Football Hall of Fame will be inducted in the summer of 2021, meaning that Isaac Bruce and Steve Atwater will have their moment after long waits. Broadcaster Joe Buck is part of the 2021 class as the receipient of the Pete Rozelle Award. We’ll see if Torry Holt and Dick Vermeil can put a bow on the “Greatest Show on Turf” era, or if Don Coryell’s years coaching the football Cardinals and the Chargers gets recognition.

FROM ST. LOUIS TO COOPERSTOWN

St. Louis Cardinals’ Ted Simmons is shown in St. Petersburg, Fla., Feb. 1971. (AP Photo/Harry Harris)

The virus also delayed the 2020 Class from being enshrined in Cooperstown. Former St. Louis Cardinals Ted Simmons and Larry Walker will take their rightful place next summer. There’s at least an outside chance that former third baseman Scott Rolen gets elected in January.

OLYMPIANS

United States’ Dawn Harper Nelson celebrates winning the silver medal in the final of the Women’s 100m hurdles during the World Athletics Championships in London Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

The hope is that the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will still be contested next summer–they’d still be called the 2020 Games even if they happen in 2021. The St. Louis region could be well-represented in Japan, with Chaminade grads Jayson Tatum and Bradley Beal potential candidates for the Men’s Basketball team. East St. Louis native and two-time Olympic track medalist Dawn Harper-Nelson is attempting a comeback. Ladue grad Becky Sauerbrunn would be 36, but is still a strong presence on the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team. The USA Gymnastic Trials will still be here in 2021, so if Simone Biles wants to add to her haul as the most decorated U.S. gymnast, her ticket will get punched at America’s Center when the team is announced.

KYREN WILLIAMS’ WORLD

Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams (23) fends off Clemson Tigers safety Nolan Turner (24) on his way to a touchdown during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in South Bend, Ind. (Matt Cashore/Pool Photo via AP)

Kyren Williams followed a 2019 campaign where he played sparingly with a breakout 2020, where he led Notre Dame in rushing, earning the Vianney grad ACC accolades and national props for both his rushing and pass-blocking. He’ll get at least one more shot in the national spotlight this season in the national semifinal against Alabama. In an era where running backs may be undervalued compared to quarterbacks and wide receivers at the pro level, being the star running back for the Fighting Irish is a pretty cool place to be come 2021. At a name-brand program, that could mean being in the Heisman conversation.

STL FC KEEPS ON BUILDING

Renderings for the stadium under construction in downtown St. Louis that will host St. Louis SC, an MLS expansion team which will debut in 2023. ( Snow Kreilich Architects)

The pandemic pushed Major League Soccer to delay the Gateway City’s expansion team’s debut until 2023, but that we’ll still see the building of the team and the literal building of the team’s stadium downtown, continue in 2021. It may be too early to find out who the team’s first Head Coach will be, but we could learn about naming rights for the stadium and a uniform sponsorship.

EZEKIEL ELLIOTT

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) leaps forward on a carry for a first down between Washington Football Team’s Cole Holcomb (55), Kamren Curl (31), Jonathan Allen (93) and Chase Young (99) in the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Players with ties to the St. Louis region dot plenty of NFL rosters, but none is under more scrutiny than Ezekiel Elliott. That’s nothing new for the John Burroughs grad, the 2016 fourth overall pick out of Ohio State by the Dallas Cowboys. Drama always follows “America’s Team”. But Elliott, who has had his own share of off-field drama, has struggled on the field in 2020, especially after quarterback Dak Prescott was lost for the season with a gruesome leg injury. He’s still paid handsomely–his 2022 contract will be fully guaranteed as long as he’s on the Cowboys’ roster March 22, and his deal currently runs through 2026. But running backs have a limited shelf-life in the NFL, and 2021 will be his sixth campaign. How he bounces back, and how the Cowboys bounce back, will be among the NFL’s top storylines in 2021.

HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS

Friday night football had a different feel in 2020. Will it be safe to play and to be in the stands in 2021?

In Illinois, the pandemic forced state officials to move some fall sports, like football, boys soccer and girls volleyball to spring, while at the same time suspending winter sports including boys and girls basketball. If play is able to resume on all fronts in 2021, there will be a lot of juggling to find fields and courts for it all. On the football side, there’s the player safety issue of playing two seasons over the course of a single calendar year. There is also a question about who will play. An athlete who already committed to play in college in the fall may enroll early or decide to stay off the field in the spring to avoid injury. Will enough of the population be vaccinated to allow high contact sports to return without restrictions, both for players and fans in attendance?