2021 Cardinals Spring Training tickets go on sale next week

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty works against a San Diego Padres batter during the first inning of Game 3 of a National League wild-card baseball series Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

ST. LOUIS – Baseball fans are just one week away from being able to return to the stadium and watch the game live!

Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium where the St. Louis Cardinals hold spring training, announced tickets are going on sale on February 1. The stadium is prioritizing its most loyal customers when it comes to ticket sales.

Then on Feb. 8, Cardinals and Marlins season ticket holders will get their first chance to buy Spring Training tickets. Any remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public on February 18.

According to a press release, Roger Dean is planning to host 30 games throughout the spring, 15 for the Cardinals and 15 for the Miami Marlins.

The stadium will have a limited number of fans in the stands for the first time since the ballparks due to the pandemic, and strict COVID-19 protocols and guidelines are in place. The first game is set to be played on Feb. 27.

Tickets start as low as $23 dollars and general admission tickets will be sold in socially distanced pods of up to six people.

Tickets can be purchased online only at Cardinals.com or RogerDeanChevroletStadium.com and will be issued via mobile ticket delivery with the MLB Ballpark App.

To learn more about the the updated stadium Health and Safety Protocols for the 2021 season click here.



2021 Complete Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium Spring Training Schedule:

• Feb. 27, St. Louis Cardinals @ Marlins, 1:05 p.m. (S)

• Feb. 28, Washington Nationals @ Cardinals, 1:05 p.m. (S)

• Mar. 1, Miami Marlins @ Cardinals, 1:05 p.m. (S)

• Mar. 2, Minnesota Twins @ Cardinals, 1:05 p.m. (S)

• Mar. 3, Washington Nationals @ Marlins, 1:05 p.m. (S)

• Mar. 4, Houston Astros @ Marlins, 1:05 p.m. (S)

• Mar. 5, Toronto Blue Jays @ Marlins, 1:05 p.m. (S)

• Mar. 6, Miami Marlins @ Cardinals, 1:05 p.m. (S)

• Mar. 7, New York Mets @ Marlins, 1:05 p.m. (S)

• Mar. 8, Houston Astros @ Cardinals, 1:05 p.m.(S)

• Mar. 9, Atlanta Braves @ Cardinals, 1:05 p.m. (S)

• Mar. 10, New York Mets @ Marlins, 1:05 p.m. (S)

• Mar. 11, Washington Nationals @ Marlins, 1:05 p.m. (S)

• Mar. 12, Houston Astros @ Cardinals, 6:05 p.m. (S)

• Mar. 13, St. Louis Cardinals @ Marlins, 1:05 p.m. (P)

• Mar. 14, Houston Astros @ Marlins, 1:05 p.m. (S)

• Mar. 15, Miami Marlins @ Cardinals, 1:05 p.m. (S)

• Mar. 16, New York Mets @ Cardinals, 1:05 p.m. (S)

• Mar. 17, St. Louis Cardinals @ Marlins, 1:05 p.m. (P)

• Mar. 18, Washington Nationals @ Cardinals, 1:05 p.m. (S)

• Mar. 19, Houston Astros @ Marlins, 7:05 p.m. (S)

• Mar. 20, New York Mets @ Cardinals, 1:05 p.m. (SP)

• Mar. 21, Washington Nationals @ Cardinals, 1:05 p.m. (SP)

• Mar. 22, St. Louis Cardinals @ Marlins, 1:05 p.m. (P)

• Mar. 23, Houston Astros @ Cardinals, 1:05 p.m. (P)

• Mar. 24, Boston Red Sox @ Marlins, 1:05 p.m.(P)

• Mar. 25, Washington Nationals @ Marlins, 7:05 p.m. (S)

• Mar. 26, New York Mets @ Cardinals, 6:05 p.m. (SP)

• Mar. 27, Washington Nationals @ Cardinals, 1:05 p.m. (SP)

• Mar. 28, New York Mets @ Marlins, 1:05 p.m