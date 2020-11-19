2021 NBA Draft could feature familiar names with ties to St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS, Mo- The coronavirus-delayed 2020 NBA Draft is playing out Wednesday night, and while there won’t be any players with ties to the St. Louis region selected this year, the 2021 draft could very well feature some local names of note.

We checked some of the way-too-early mock drafts for 2021 and found experts who could see Caleb Love (CBC/North Carolina) as a first round pick after his freshman season. The Illinois Fighting Illini combo of Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn would also be early entry candidates if the special season that appears to be ahead, materializes in Champaign.

Saint Louis guard Jordan Goodwin (Althoff) was not spotted in mock drafts, but is a near-surefire candidate to get an NBA shot in some form, along with teammate Hasahn French. If Missouri’s Jermiah Tilmon (East St. Louis) is able to finally harness his raw talent as a senior, he’ll also have an opportunity either in the NBA or elsewhere. Tiger guard Xavier Pinson tested the NBA waters this summer before returning for his junior season, and could be a candidate to do so again in 2021.