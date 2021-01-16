2021 St. Louis Cardinals Care Winter Warm-Up moves to all virtual

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Cardinals annual winter warm up is all online this year.

The familiar Winter Warm up looking like a lot of things during the pandemic, via your laptop. Think of the ways you can stay nice and toasty sitting on the comfort of your own couch, and the health and safety of fans and the organization during the pandemic.

The 2011 Cardinals World Series champions team reunited. That team included Lance Berkman, Albert Pujols, and David Freese and they walked fans down memory lane during the zoom.

As part of the online Winter Warm-Up, the Cardinals auction to benefit Cardinals Care, their charitable arm, will feature game used and autographed items like an Albert Pujols baseball, Matt Carpenter autographed baseball, and some cool game worn items by your favorite players.

You can find the full online schedule at mlb.com/cardinals/fans/winter-warm-up/schedule.