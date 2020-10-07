FOX 2 to broadcast 34th Annual St. Louis Metro Boxing Showdown on Nov. 25

boxing gloves hangs off the boxing ring in a slum campboxing gloves hangs off the boxing ring in a slum camp

ST. LOUIS – The annual St. Louis Metro Boxing Showdown will still happen this year, but with a few changes due to COVID.

This year, the showdown will be broadcasted live on FOX2 on Nov. 25.

To ensure social distancing and restricted seat capacity, the St. Louis Metro Boxing Showdown, formerly known as Guns ‘N Hoses, will now be a private event for sponsors.

The boxing event was created as a fundraiser to benefit The BackStoppers, who financially support families of Missouri and Illinois first responders who lost their lives in the line of duty.

Throughout the event, viewers can donate online or by calling into the call center.

Last year, a record $900,000 was donated.

“With no ticket sales and other revenue from the event we are counting on the public to help us reach our goal again this year so we can continue to support The BackStoppers,” said Steve Holley, executive director of Guns ‘N Hoses Boxing Association. “The need to assist our first responders right now is greater than ever.”

Similar to previous events, the show will feature professional boxing and Mixed Martial Arts matches between police officers, firefighters, and emergency medical personnel from Missouri and Illinois, both men and women.

“This year has been a challenge for everybody,” said David Stokes, president of Grey Eagle Distributors. “However, we are excited that we have put plans together to continue to raise funds for The BackStoppers and put on a great show that our fans can see live on TV and online.”

A portion of this year’s proceeds will be donated to the COVID-19 Regional Response Fund.

The showdown will be broadcast on FOX2 Wednesday, Nov. 25, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.