MADISON, Ill. – Plastered atop the podium, Josef Newgarden’s dominance at the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 has become a summer tradition in St. Louis. Standing above the track Monday in Madison, Illinois, the current winningest American driver in the NTT IndyCar Series is ready to return for another shot at victory.

“It’s like a mini-Indy 500 for us, which is so cool. The month of May, the Indy 500 is a big deal, but coming here to St. Louis is a big deal as well, and we love this track,” Newgarden said. “I love the accessibility to a lot of our fan base. I love what they’ve done every single season to elevate the event.”

Chuck Wallis, vice president and general manager at Bommarito Automotive Group, is ready to get fans back to the track on Aug. 26 and 27 for this year’s race.

“It’s just nice to hear people say we want to come to St. Louis; we want to race in St. Louis,” he said. “They’ve invested so much money and done so many good things here; every year it’s gotten better and better.”

Back again this year is the VIP Bommarito Turn 4 Hospitality Suite.

“You’re right in turn four. The cars are coming out of the turn at 200 miles per hour. You feel it. You see it. You smell it. If you’ve seen it on TV or if you don’t even like racing, this is where to see it,” Wallis said.

It’s not just race promoters who think this event is special for the fans.

“As far as the fans experience, they can get really up close and personal to the race cars, to the drivers, and that sets it apart. When you come to a track like this, you get excited about the access you’re going to have as a fan. It’s a visceral experience,” Newgarden said.

“I think when you’re a fan of sports, being able to see it up close and personal totally changes your perspective. And you will get that really awe-inspiring perspective around a track like this and seeing what an IndyCar can do.”

And if history repeats itself, you’ll get a glimpse of Newgarden hoisting hardware after another hard-fought win.