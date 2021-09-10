47 years ago today: Lou Brock broke single season stolen base record

The St. Louis Cardinals’ Lou Brock sets a major league record of 105 stolen bases in a single season with this slide into second base during Tuesday night’s game with Philadelphia in St. Louis, Missouri, September 11, 1974. Shortstop Larry Bowa didn’t get the throw from catcher Bob Boone in time. Earlier in the game, Brock tied Maury Wills’ 1962 record of 104.(AP Photo)

ST. LOUIS – On Sept. 10, 1974, St. Louis Cardinals legend, Lou Brock, broke the single season stolen base record against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Brock recorded his 104th and 105th steals on this day 47 years ago. He surpassed the record of 104 stolen bases set by Maury Wills in 1962. Brock would go on to get 118 steals that season.

The single season steals record would broken in 1982 by Rickey Henderson with 130 steals. Brock ended his career with 938 stolen bases total.

Brock passed away Sept. 6 2020, at 81, yet his legacy lives on with St. Louis forever.