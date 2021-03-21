5 questions for Missouri men’s basketball heading into 2021-2022 season

ST. LOUIS- The Missouri Tigers men’s basketball team officially began its offseason with Saturday’s loss against Oklahoma, eliminating it from the NCAA tournament.

Here’s a look at five questions that will get answered between now and when the Tigers return to the court in November.

Cuonzo Martin

Mizzou head coach Cuonzo Martin. Mizzou Tigers vs. Wichita State Shockers at Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, KS. on Sunday, December 6, 2020. Hunter Dyke/Mizzou Athletics

He’s guided Missouri to two NCAA berths in four seasons, but hasn’t a tournament game, something no Mizzou coach has done since Mike Anderson’s 2010 team. There is a segment of the fanbase that doesn’t think he’s done enough or that this season marked some sort of a peak, but when some chatter emerged to suggest Martin could be sought after for some other jobs, MU Athletic Director Jim Sterk was quick to say the school would try to be proactive about extending and keeping. If you told fans a year ago that this year’s team would reach the NCAA tournament, one would think considering the depths reached during the Kim Anderson years, that the reaction would be positive.

Super Seniors

Until they make it official otherwise, Jeremiah Tilmon, Mark Smith, Dru Smith, Mitchell Smith and Dru Buggs all have the option to return for an extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA. It would be a surprise if any of them do, and Martin has already gone on record to say that while he wouldn’t say no to them, he would need them to sell him on how returning for another year fits into the student-athlete’s future, as opposed to delaying their entry into the real world for a few months.

Transfers

This will likely be the craziest period of transfer activity in the history of college basketball. According to the website Verbal Commits, which tracks activity in the transfer portal, there were 676 players seeking a transfer as of Sunday afternoon. The extra year of eligibility due to the pandemic will greatly expand the graduate transfer market, and there is a widespread belief that the NCAA will vote later this spring to allow athletes a one-time transfer without the penalty of having to sit out a season. Will anyone on the current roster look for more playing time elsewhere or get closer to home? Who knows? If Dru Buggs and Dru Smith don’t return, the Tigers will have an immediate need for experienced guards. That issue would be compounded if Xavier Pinson’s future is a question mark.

Xavier Pinson

Pinson tested his NBA draft stock after a breakout season last year but due to the pandemic, it wasn’t the same kind of process of in-person workouts and feedback. Pinson was not the same kind of scoring threat down the stretch as he had been earlier in the year, and he was noticeably not on the court for the final five minutes Saturday night against Oklahoma.

After the game, Pinson posted to Instagram that he was “100% physically healthy 100% mentally hurt”.

If Pinson decided to play professionally or transfer and the senior class moves on, it would leave Kobe Brown and Jevon Pickett as the only players with starting experience at Missouri.

As challenging as that may sound at this point, if you look around at a lot of college programs and what they’re also experiencing, you may find a similar drop-off around the country.

Incoming Freshman Class

The new arrivals in the fall include a trio of in-state players, including De Smet’s Yaya Keita, who missed his senior year due to an ACL injury, and two members of the state champions from Springfield Kickapoo in forward Trevon Brazile and combo guard Anton Brookshire. Kobe Brown’s younger brother, Kaleb, a shooting guard from Huntsville, Alabama will be here and the fifth member of the class, forward Sean Durugordon, has been with the team since January. Will any of them need to step into a spot immediately if Martin’s staff doesn’t secure adequate reinforcements in the transfer market? And if for some reason Martin were to move on, would any of these five ask to be released from their letter of intent?

COVID-19 has caused so much damage over the past year-plus, to bodies and minds. It’s easy to forget that just because teams were able to maneuver their way through pauses and restarts to get the season in, we’ll never really know how physically and mentally compromised athletes have been in this period, either by their own circumstances or their loved ones. Think about that as these next few months unfold and we learn about paths athletes and coaches choose.