A-10 Conference matchups set for SLU men’s basketball

ST. LOUIS – Home and away Atlantic 10 Conference matchups are set for Saint Louis University’s men’s basketball team’s 2021-22 season.

The announcement came from the league office Thursday.

SLU will play Dayton, La Salle, Massachusetts, Richmond, and St. Bonaventure (defending A-10 champion) twice this coming season, once at home and once on the road.

VCU, Fordham, George Washington, and Saint Joseph’s will all make trips to Chaifetz Arena. SLU will travel to Davidson, Duquesne, George Mason, and Rhode Island.

The complete 2021-22 A-10 schedule with dates, times and national television information will be announced later this year.

