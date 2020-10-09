A behind-the-scenes look of Saint Louis FC before Saturday playoffs

ST. LOUIS - Rayshawn Simmons is a professional basketball player. Kendal Smith was a former student-athlete. They are cousins, St. Louis natives, and co-founders of Hoops & Beyond, a new organization that strives to teach players much more than just how to shoot and dribble.

The Webster Groves High School alumni want to help create a brighter future for kids in the community. Although they are both successful in their own right, they know far too well the challenges kids and teens face growing up in a high crime city like St. Louis.