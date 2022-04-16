ST. LOUIS — St. Louis City SC 2 has played four games in team history.

St. Louis City SC 2 has won four games in team history.

Considered the development team for St. Louis City SC’s MLS club, CITY2 has embraced the spotlight ahead of their first-team’s debut season in 2023. Though the young core of players is certainly developing during MLS Next Pro and U.S. Open Cup competitions, Interim Head Coach John Hackworth understands the importance early success can have on a program.

“Winning is part of development,” Hackworth said. “For us, to try to implement the style that we are trying to play, be very detailed in that, and still have good results, that’s an excellent way to start and we hope to continue to do so.”

Perhaps the most impressive part of the young season has been the fans, selling out St. Louis University’s Robert R. Hermann Stadium in each of the team’s first two home games.

“We call this the soccer capital of the U.S. all the time,” Hackworth said. “I think we showed that in our first couple games at home.”

Among CITY2’s impressive roster are a few of the “soccer capital’s” best footballers in Carbondale’s Wan Kuzain and St. Louis’s own AJ Palazzolo. Playing collegiate soccer at Saint Louis University, Palazzolo has seen first hand just how impactful this team can be in a soccer-driven community.

“I grew up 20 minutes from here, so I’m a St. Louis native. It’s really cool for me, for sure,” Palazzolo said. “I’m jealous of the next generation. I wish I had those kinds of opportunities… when I was a kid.”

Those kids will get the chance to catch CITY2 in action again on Wednesday, April 20, when the team visits Louisville City FC for round 2 of the U.S. Open cup.