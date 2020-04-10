Aeneas Williams on dealing with Coronavirus

Pro football Hall of Famer and former Rams cornerback Aeneas Williams, now the pastor at The Spirit Church in St. Ann, MO is like all of us, dealing with the coronavirus. Williams is pastoring his church on line and enjoys seeing friends and church members through social distancing. He offers advice during these trying times.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Aeneas Williams is a New Orleans native. He also talked about how hard that city has been hit by the coronavirus. Williams said two long time friends have died from Covid-19.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video