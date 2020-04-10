Breaking News
IL: 528 deaths/16,422 cases; MO: 77 deaths/3,539 cases. List of St. Louis area coronavirus disruptions
Aeneas Williams on dealing with Coronavirus

Sports

Pro football Hall of Famer and former Rams cornerback Aeneas Williams, now the pastor at The Spirit Church in St. Ann, MO is like all of us, dealing with the coronavirus. Williams is pastoring his church on line and enjoys seeing friends and church members through social distancing. He offers advice during these trying times.

Aeneas Williams is a New Orleans native. He also talked about how hard that city has been hit by the coronavirus. Williams said two long time friends have died from Covid-19.

