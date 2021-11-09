AEW wrestler Matt Hardy shares Gateway Arch photo

ST. LOUIS – The stars of All Elite Wrestling were in town last Friday for AEW Rampage.

Wrestler Matt Hardy went around town earlier that day and posed in front of the iconic Gateway Arch.

In addition to Friday night’s live event at Chaifetz Arena, the roster taped several matches that will air tonight on AEW Dark on the company’s YouTube channel.

Matt Hardy will appear on AEW Dark in a six-man tag team match, teaming with The Blade and Isiah Kassidy as they take on Christian Cage and Jurassic Express.

THEY LOVE ME IN STL! pic.twitter.com/jbVLBhshYH — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) November 5, 2021