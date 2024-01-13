ST. LOUIS — All Elite Wrestling is making its return to St. Louis.

The Professional Wrestling circuit will host its AEW Collision show at Chaifetz Arena on January 20th, and will broadcast the show live on TNT.

Some of their stars are in St. Louis this week to promote the show, including “Powerhouse” Will Hobbs. The AEW star joined Kevin Ryans to speak about the growth of the professional wresting promoter, his goals for 2024, his incredible body transformation and how passionate St. Louis fans are for their wrestling.