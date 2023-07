She’s such a fixture at Busch Stadium she has her own location “Aggie’s Entrance.” For decades Aggie Ceriotti has been greeting fans, media, VIP’s, and former players as they enter the stadium. This week she returned to her post after a trip to the injured list with a broken bone in her arm. Aggie was absent from Busch Stadium since April 1st after a long stay at the hospital.

